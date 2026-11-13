Home / Crypto News / HYPE Price Jumps as Latin American Exchange Bitso Expands Hyperliquid Access

HYPE Price Jumps as Latin American Exchange Bitso Expands Hyperliquid Access

James Munene
By James Munene
James Munene

James Munene

Author
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
HYPE Price Jumps as Hashdex Adds Hyperliquid to Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF

Highlights

  • Bitso integrates Hyperliquid, giving its more than 10 million users access to over 200+ perpetual markets now.
  • Bitso Alpha offers crypto, stock index, gold and forex perpetuals, with trades executed on Hyperliquid onchain.
  • HYPE rebounded more than 6% from its daily low as Bitso widened access to Hyperliquid perpetual trading today.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token rebounded more than 4% from its daily low as Latin American exchange Bitso expanded access to perpetual futures. The integration allows Bitso’s more than 10 million users to access over 200 Hyperliquid markets through its existing trading platform.

Bitso Integrates Hyperliquid for Over 10 Million Users

Hyperliquid’s Jan De Villiers, head of business development, announced the integration, which links together Bitso’s trading platform with Hyperliquid’s decentralized derivatives infrastructure. This launch of the service was previously confirmed by Bitso Alpha on November 9.

The official announcement confirmed that eligible customers will be able to trade cryptocurrencies, stock indices, commodities, and forex perpetual contracts. Traders will place their orders from Bitso Alpha, and their trades will execute right on Hyperliquid.

Bitso is available to over 10 million customers in Latin America, such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The integration is another way to access Bitso’s trading environment without having to exit Bitso’s website.

The development comes after Pump.fun introduced Hyperliquid-powered perpetual futures trading in October. Both integrations will give customers access to Hyperliquid markets via current platforms.

Hyperliquid Offers Over 200 Perpetual Futures Markets

Bitso Alpha now supports more than 200 perpetual markets covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, equities, indices, gold, oil, and foreign exchange. The platform provides leverage of up to 50 times, although limits differ across individual contracts.

Customers can open long or short positions, while all contracts settle in USDC. The trading interface also supports market orders, limit orders, stop-loss instructions, and take-profit orders.

According to Bitso, customers maintain control of their collateral through self-custodial wallets connected to Hyperliquid. The exchange does not hold the collateral or act as the counterparty to these trades.

Meanwhile, Bitso general manager Alexandre Mehrdad said the service combines Hyperliquid’s liquidity with Bitso’s existing trading tools. He added that the company had recorded interest from existing customers during beta testing.

HYPE Price Rebounds as Hyperliquid Expands Partnerships

Despite the crypto market crashing recently with the Bitcoin price falling towards $68,000, the Hyperliquid token has taken a different route. The HYPE price began the day under bearish control, but after finding support at $69, bulls stepped in to regain control. By press time, the rebound and Latin American exchange Bitso partnership had sent the token up by over 6.5% to trade at $74.52.

The Bitso integration follows Intercontinental Exchange’s plans to introduce US-regulated perpetual futures through Hyperliquid. ICE announced its proposed arrangement with Trade[XYZ] in October, subject to regulatory approval.

Hyperliquid Strategies has also applied for futures commission merchant registration to support regulated derivatives trading in the United States. Its proposed services remain subject to approval, while Bitso’s new perpetual trading feature is restricted to adults in supported jurisdictions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
US Secretary Howard Lutnick Agrees to Senate Testimony on Nvidia and China Chip Exports
Bank of England, Singapore and Thailand Advance Cross-Border FX Settlement Ahead of 2028 Rollout
Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. PPI Inflation Comes In Below Expectations
UAE Royal-Linked Crypto Miner Citadel Holds $532M in Bitcoin, Arkham Reports
FBI Warns of North Korean Fake Video Call Tactics Following $400M Crypto Hack

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

Nominations are now live

Celebrating the leaders, innovators and projects shaping crypto and Web3.
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Breaking: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns, CFO Colette Kress Named Interim CEO

US Secretary Howard Lutnick Agrees to Senate Testimony on Nvidia and China Chip Exports
Bank of England

Bank of England, Singapore and Thailand Advance Cross-Border FX Settlement Ahead of 2028 Rollout
an image of the Bitcoin logo and PPI text

Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. PPI Inflation Comes In Below Expectations
an image of Bitcoin logo Citadel

UAE Royal-Linked Crypto Miner Citadel Holds $532M in Bitcoin, Arkham Reports
FBI Warns of North Korean Fake Video Call Tactics Following $400M Crypto Hack

FBI Warns of North Korean Fake Video Call Tactics Following $400M Crypto Hack
NVIDIA Stock Price to Rally Another 52%, Predicts Cantor Fitzgerald

Huang Exit Fuels Nvidia Bulls As Retail Traders Buy $111M NVDA Stock In Minutes

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
James Munene
About Author
James Munene