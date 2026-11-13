HYPE Price Jumps as Latin American Exchange Bitso Expands Hyperliquid Access

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token rebounded more than 4% from its daily low as Latin American exchange Bitso expanded access to perpetual futures. The integration allows Bitso’s more than 10 million users to access over 200 Hyperliquid markets through its existing trading platform.

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Bitso Integrates Hyperliquid for Over 10 Million Users

Hyperliquid’s Jan De Villiers, head of business development, announced the integration, which links together Bitso’s trading platform with Hyperliquid’s decentralized derivatives infrastructure. This launch of the service was previously confirmed by Bitso Alpha on November 9.

The official announcement confirmed that eligible customers will be able to trade cryptocurrencies, stock indices, commodities, and forex perpetual contracts. Traders will place their orders from Bitso Alpha, and their trades will execute right on Hyperliquid.

Bitso is available to over 10 million customers in Latin America, such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The integration is another way to access Bitso’s trading environment without having to exit Bitso’s website.

The development comes after Pump.fun introduced Hyperliquid-powered perpetual futures trading in October. Both integrations will give customers access to Hyperliquid markets via current platforms.

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Hyperliquid Offers Over 200 Perpetual Futures Markets

Bitso Alpha now supports more than 200 perpetual markets covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, equities, indices, gold, oil, and foreign exchange. The platform provides leverage of up to 50 times, although limits differ across individual contracts.

Customers can open long or short positions, while all contracts settle in USDC. The trading interface also supports market orders, limit orders, stop-loss instructions, and take-profit orders.

According to Bitso, customers maintain control of their collateral through self-custodial wallets connected to Hyperliquid. The exchange does not hold the collateral or act as the counterparty to these trades.

Meanwhile, Bitso general manager Alexandre Mehrdad said the service combines Hyperliquid’s liquidity with Bitso’s existing trading tools. He added that the company had recorded interest from existing customers during beta testing.

HYPE Price Rebounds as Hyperliquid Expands Partnerships

Despite the crypto market crashing recently with the Bitcoin price falling towards $68,000, the Hyperliquid token has taken a different route. The HYPE price began the day under bearish control, but after finding support at $69, bulls stepped in to regain control. By press time, the rebound and Latin American exchange Bitso partnership had sent the token up by over 6.5% to trade at $74.52.

The Bitso integration follows Intercontinental Exchange’s plans to introduce US-regulated perpetual futures through Hyperliquid. ICE announced its proposed arrangement with Trade[XYZ] in October, subject to regulatory approval.

Hyperliquid Strategies has also applied for futures commission merchant registration to support regulated derivatives trading in the United States. Its proposed services remain subject to approval, while Bitso’s new perpetual trading feature is restricted to adults in supported jurisdictions.