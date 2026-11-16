Hyperliquid Policy Center Backs CFTC Approach to Separating Prediction Markets From Gambling

Hyperliquid Policy Center (HPC) has filed comment letters supporting two CFTC rules separating prediction market contracts from gambling products. The organization argues that different trading structures require separate regulatory treatment, even when products reference similar events.

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Hyperliquid Policy Center Supports CFTC Event Contract Rules

On October 19, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission introduced two measures clarifying how event contracts and gambling products fall under different laws. The first rule that took effect now will make certain state-licensed and Tribal gaming products not count toward the federal definition of swaps.

Meanwhile, the second proposal would clarify that qualifying event contracts traded on registered exchanges fall within federal derivatives regulation. HPC supports both measures, arguing that exchanges and gambling operators expose customers to different trading arrangements.

The organization explained that gambling operators generally determine prices and take positions against their customers. Registered exchanges, on the other hand, match up competing orders and charge transaction fees regardless of who wins the order.

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CFTC Faces Legal Disputes Over Prediction Market Authority

A number of states have objected, saying that some of the products run afoul of current gambling laws. However, federal courts have reached conflicting decisions concerning whether these contracts fall under federal derivatives law.

HPC warned that applying state gambling regulations to derivatives based solely on their contract references could create legal uncertainty.

The organisation gave examples of products that could have an impact on such interpretations, including agricultural contracts, energy contracts, currency and interest rate contracts. Separately, the SEC has outlined proposed changes to crypto broker-dealer regulations, covering capital requirements and customer protections.

HPC Requests Six Changes to CFTC Rule Guidance

In its comment letters, HPC urged the CFTC to finalize the gambling exclusion without changing its regulaatory text. The group requested clarification that applicable gambling laws refer to the jurisdiction licensing the operator.

HPC urges regulators to make it clear that state classifications shouldn’t take precedence over federal regulation of registered exchanges.

Additional recommendations involve establishing the characteristics of the gambling products and connecting the two rules with explicit references in regulation.

The organization suggested language under the Commodity Exchange Act be used for event contracts. HPC urged federal regulators to apply consistent rules to registered exchanges while allowing states and Tribal governments to retain authority over gambling.