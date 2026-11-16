Home / Crypto News / Hyperliquid Policy Center Backs CFTC Approach to Separating Prediction Markets From Gambling

Hyperliquid Policy Center Backs CFTC Approach to Separating Prediction Markets From Gambling

James Munene
By James Munene
James Munene

James Munene

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Highlights

  • Hyperliquid Policy Center backs CFTC rules distinguishing federally regulated prediction market contracts from state-regulated gambling products.
  • The CFTC issued two October measures addressing swap definitions and oversight of exchange-traded event contracts.
  • HPC requested six clarifications as courts reached conflicting decisions over federal authority and gambling laws.
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Hyperliquid Policy Center (HPC) has filed comment letters supporting two CFTC rules separating prediction market contracts from gambling products. The organization argues that different trading structures require separate regulatory treatment, even when products reference similar events.

Hyperliquid Policy Center Supports CFTC Event Contract Rules

On October 19, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission introduced two measures clarifying how event contracts and gambling products fall under different laws. The first rule that took effect now will make certain state-licensed and Tribal gaming products not count toward the federal definition of swaps.

Meanwhile, the second proposal would clarify that qualifying event contracts traded on registered exchanges fall within federal derivatives regulation. HPC supports both measures, arguing that exchanges and gambling operators expose customers to different trading arrangements.

The organization explained that gambling operators generally determine prices and take positions against their customers. Registered exchanges, on the other hand, match up competing orders and charge transaction fees regardless of who wins the order.

CFTC Faces Legal Disputes Over Prediction Market Authority

A number of states have objected, saying that some of the products run afoul of current gambling laws. However, federal courts have reached conflicting decisions concerning whether these contracts fall under federal derivatives law.

HPC warned that applying state gambling regulations to derivatives based solely on their contract references could create legal uncertainty.

The organisation gave examples of products that could have an impact on such interpretations, including agricultural contracts, energy contracts, currency and interest rate contracts. Separately, the SEC has outlined proposed changes to crypto broker-dealer regulations, covering capital requirements and customer protections.

HPC Requests Six Changes to CFTC Rule Guidance

In its comment letters, HPC urged the CFTC to finalize the gambling exclusion without changing its regulaatory text. The group requested clarification that applicable gambling laws refer to the jurisdiction licensing the operator.

HPC urges regulators to make it clear that state classifications shouldn’t take precedence over federal regulation of registered exchanges.

Additional recommendations involve establishing the characteristics of the gambling products and connecting the two rules with explicit references in regulation.

The organization suggested language under the Commodity Exchange Act be used for event contracts. HPC urged federal regulators to apply consistent rules to registered exchanges while allowing states and Tribal governments to retain authority over gambling.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
James Munene
About Author
James Munene