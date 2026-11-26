Injective submitted a 22-page policy letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging the agency to expand its tokenized stock trading framework to cover on-chain central limit order books (CLOBs), rather than restricting exemptions solely to Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools.

The push responds directly to the SEC’s September 17, 2026 “Innovation Exemption” order, which created a five-year temporary regulatory sandbox for tokenized National Market System (NMS) stocks.

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Injective Makes Case for Tokenized Stocks on Orderbooks

Injective sent the letter to the SEC on Nov. 23, 2026, marking the network’s third formal letter to the agency. The latest submission is the L1’s third to the SEC. Earlier letters covered DeFi protocols and on-chain lending, and the team also met with the agency’s Crypto Task Force.

This letter argues that the SEC’s findings on public interest and investor protection apply to orderbooks as much as they apply to AMMs. As a result, Injective believes orderbooks can support 24/7 trading, self-custody, near-instant settlement, and publicly verifiable transactions. Moreover, they can keep tokenized equity prices closely aligned with traditional markets while producing comparable market data.

Injective says its frequent batch auction design already deals with front-running and Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). This mechanism clears every order in a batch at one uniform price, so traders gain nothing by jumping the queue. Injective’s letter then lists market surveillance, price limits, self-trade prevention, and protocol-level trading halts as extra investor protections the SEC should consider.

It closes with a call for technology-neutral rules, with the Layer 1 blockchain stating that a neutral framework would let multiple onchain market structures compete and innovate in the United States. The network also connects the proposal to its August 2026 SEC transfer agent registration through Injective Institutional Services. That registration, Injective argues, pairs compliant execution venues with regulated recordkeeping.

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Why the SEC’s Current Framework Falls Short

SEC’s September Innovation Exemption order covers a limited set of venues built on AMM liquidity pools. These venues price assets through algorithmic curves rather than direct bid and ask matching. As a result, the framework leaves out the orderbook model that underpins traditional global capital markets.

Injective argues that this gap creates real costs. AMM pools can produce higher slippage on large block trades, which hurts institutional-grade assets most. Orderbooks, by contrast, deliver tighter spreads and the familiar execution logic that professional traders already use.

Injective’s request also matters for retail participants since orderbooks remove the need for a separate liquidity pooling layer, which potentially simplifies the risk profile for retail liquidity providers. Consequently, small investors would face fewer layers of exposure than they do in pool-based designs.

Institutions and U.S. builders would gain from Injective’s request as well. A technology-neutral framework gives market makers and exchange developers a clear path to launch orderbook venues under SEC relief. Meanwhile, the agency would gain a broader set of competing venues to observe during the five-year sandbox.

Besides the letter to the SEC, Injective has backed its policy push with a busy late 2026. The network saw the Nasdaq debut of the Canary Staked INJ ETF (INJC), launched its institutional-focused Veyra mainnet upgrade, and ran real-world asset pilots exceeding $1.5 billion in mortgage records with Pentive. Together, these milestones show Injective positioning itself to serve regulated capital markets onchain.

The SEC now holds Injective’s recent proposal for review, but there is no fixed public deadline for the agency’s feedback on the new request.