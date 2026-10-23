Home / Crypto News / Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls For Blockchain Plan To Counter Potential Economic Sanctions

Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls For Blockchain Plan To Counter Potential Economic Sanctions

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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Highlights

  • Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he has asked for a plan to use blockchain technology.
  • He said this is to help them counter potential sanctions.
  • Israel has previously announced plans to launch a CBDC.
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has called for plans to implement blockchain technology to counter possible economic sanctions. This follows an earlier plan from Israel, which could join a list of countries embracing cryptocurrencies.

Israel Considers Blockchain To Counter Sanctions

In an interview with Channel 10, the Israeli prime minister said blockchain technology could serve as an alternative to counter possible banking sanctions. As such, he has asked for plans to implement blockchain technology in the event of economic sanctions against Israel.

By adopting blockchain technology to bypass these sanctions, Israel could join a host of countries that have adopted the technology and cryptocurrencies in one way or another. Notably, the U.S. government already partners with Chainlink to issue economic data onchain.

Meanwhile, Iran uses crypto assets such as Bitcoin and USDT to bypass banking sanctions and to pay for imports. The country also released a Strait of Hormuz insurance proposal earlier this year, which would have required ships to pay tolls in crypto to pass through the waterway.

Similar to Iran, Russia also uses crypto assets for international trade settlements and cross-border payments. Any potential move from Israel to adopt blockchain technology could also take a similar shape.

It is worth noting that this won’t be the first time that the country has looked to embrace blockchain technology. In 2025, Israel advanced its CBDC plans as it unveiled the preliminary ‘Digital Shekel’ design, although it has yet to reveal further plans for this.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.