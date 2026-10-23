Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls For Blockchain Plan To Counter Potential Economic Sanctions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has called for plans to implement blockchain technology to counter possible economic sanctions. This follows an earlier plan from Israel, which could join a list of countries embracing cryptocurrencies.

Ad

Ad

Israel Considers Blockchain To Counter Sanctions

In an interview with Channel 10, the Israeli prime minister said blockchain technology could serve as an alternative to counter possible banking sanctions. As such, he has asked for plans to implement blockchain technology in the event of economic sanctions against Israel.

By adopting blockchain technology to bypass these sanctions, Israel could join a host of countries that have adopted the technology and cryptocurrencies in one way or another. Notably, the U.S. government already partners with Chainlink to issue economic data onchain.

Meanwhile, Iran uses crypto assets such as Bitcoin and USDT to bypass banking sanctions and to pay for imports. The country also released a Strait of Hormuz insurance proposal earlier this year, which would have required ships to pay tolls in crypto to pass through the waterway.

Similar to Iran, Russia also uses crypto assets for international trade settlements and cross-border payments. Any potential move from Israel to adopt blockchain technology could also take a similar shape.

It is worth noting that this won’t be the first time that the country has looked to embrace blockchain technology. In 2025, Israel advanced its CBDC plans as it unveiled the preliminary ‘Digital Shekel’ design, although it has yet to reveal further plans for this.