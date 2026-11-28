Tron founder Justin Sun has called out the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial project, accusing the team of fraud. He also urged exchanges and law enforcement agencies to take action, including delisting the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin, which recently fell below its dollar peg.

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Justin Sun Accuses World Liberty Financial of Fraud

In an X post, the Tron founder accused the Trump-backed crypto project of defrauding investors. “Today’s WLFI incident is yet another instance of insiders borrowing in a circular fashion to cash out, selling in violation of the rules, unlawfully freezing investors’ assets, and defrauding investors,” he said.

His comment follows the WLFI token crash, with its price crashing almost 60% in the last 24 hours. The token crashed as on-chain data showed a World Liberty Financial-linked wallet selling ETH and staked ETH, worth up to $20 million.

WLFI(@worldlibertyfi) sold 10,600 $ETH($17.58M) and 1,378 $mETH($2.48M) 4 hours ago. https://t.co/eTLJ42dxV3 https://t.co/lJkayv2AjL — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 28, 2026



Meanwhile, Sun called on top crypto exchanges, regulators, law enforcement agencies, and courts to take action against WLFI and USD1 as soon as possible. He said that such actions should include warnings, delisting the tokens, restricting deposits, and requiring disclosure of where the illicit funds went.

“Members of the team involved have already begun mass-deleting social media posts and related communications in an attempt to cover up their crimes. Immediate action is imperative,” the Tron founder added.

It is worth noting that Justin Sun and the World Liberty Financial team have been at loggerheads for over a year now, after the team first froze his funds in September 2025. As CoinGape reported, Sun recently called for sanctions against the crypto project over allegedly misleading ownership disclosures.

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USD1 Stablecoin Loses Dollar Peg

The USD1 stablecoin, tied to World Liberty Financial, has lost its dollar peg amid the WLFI token crash. The stablecoin fell to as low as $0.95 on the Coinbase crypto exchange, according to TradingView data.

Although the stablecoin has recovered from this low, it is still trading slightly below $1 at around $0.9937 at the time of writing. With the stablecoin trading below $1, traders are taking advantage of the arbitrage opportunity.

On-chain data shows that Jump Crypto is buying the stablecoin at a discount on crypto exchanges and redeeming the stablecoin through the top crypto custody provider, BitGo. BitGo is notably the primary custodian of the reserve assets for the World Liberty Financial-issued stablecoin.