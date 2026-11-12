Home / Crypto News / Kalshi Ends Advisory Deal With Donald Trump Jr. Over Polymarket Conflict of Interest

Kalshi Ends Advisory Deal With Donald Trump Jr. Over Polymarket Conflict of Interest

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Kalshi has ended Donald Trump Jr.'s contract as an advisor.
  • Both sides reportedly mutually agreed to part ways.
  • This is as a result of the president son's ties to rival prediction market platform Polymarket.
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Prediction market platform Kalshi has ended Donald Trump Jr.’s contract as an advisor over his ties to rival Polymarket. This comes as these prediction market platforms face numerous legal battles with state authorities, which claim they operate as illegal betting sites.

Kalshi Ends Donald Trump Jr.’s Contract as an Advisor

According to a Reuters report, the prediction markets platform has ended its advisory contract with Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump. The decision follows his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, increasing its stake in Kalshi’s rival, Polymarket.

A spokesperson for Kalshi said both parties mutually agreed to the decision after 1789 Capital increased its stake in Polymarket earlier this year. The top prediction market platform also said discussions about this decision began in the summer after 1789 Capital led Polymarket’s most recent funding round.

Donald Trump Jr. joined Kalshi as an advisor in January 2025, around the time President Trump took office. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that, besides his firm’s investment in Polymarket, the president’s son also serves on the prediction market platform’s advisory board, a position he took up in August 2025 when 1789 Capital first invested in the company.

The decision to end Donald Trump Jr.’s contract comes at a critical time, as the prediction markets industry faces pushback from state authorities. As CoinGape reported, Utah recently sued Kalshi and some of its market makers for offering illegal gambling to locals in the state. In addition, Utah has also filed criminal charges against the prediction market platform.

Louisiana Becomes Latest State To Sue Prediction Markets

Louisiana becomes the latest U.S. state to sue prediction market platforms, including Kalshi. In an X post today, the state’s AG Liz Murrill announced that she filed the suit against Kalshi, Polymarket, and several other platforms for illegal online gambling operations.

“For too long, they have violated our laws with impunity. No longer: I am seeking an immediate restraining order and an injunction to restore the rule of law in Louisiana,” Murrill said. Louisiana becomes the 13th state to file an enforcement action against prediction market platforms.


Notably, this is also the first time that a state has joined essentially every prediction market platform as defendants in a suit. The states’ battle against these platforms is expected to draw Supreme Court intervention, with two existing filings from New Jersey and Robinhood already before the apex court.

For more on prediction market trading, check out Best Prediction Market Tools

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.