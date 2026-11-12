Kalshi Ends Advisory Deal With Donald Trump Jr. Over Polymarket Conflict of Interest

Prediction market platform Kalshi has ended Donald Trump Jr.’s contract as an advisor over his ties to rival Polymarket. This comes as these prediction market platforms face numerous legal battles with state authorities, which claim they operate as illegal betting sites.

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Kalshi Ends Donald Trump Jr.’s Contract as an Advisor

According to a Reuters report, the prediction markets platform has ended its advisory contract with Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump. The decision follows his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, increasing its stake in Kalshi’s rival, Polymarket.

A spokesperson for Kalshi said both parties mutually agreed to the decision after 1789 Capital increased its stake in Polymarket earlier this year. The top prediction market platform also said discussions about this decision began in the summer after 1789 Capital led Polymarket’s most recent funding round.

Donald Trump Jr. joined Kalshi as an advisor in January 2025, around the time President Trump took office. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that, besides his firm’s investment in Polymarket, the president’s son also serves on the prediction market platform’s advisory board, a position he took up in August 2025 when 1789 Capital first invested in the company.

The decision to end Donald Trump Jr.’s contract comes at a critical time, as the prediction markets industry faces pushback from state authorities. As CoinGape reported, Utah recently sued Kalshi and some of its market makers for offering illegal gambling to locals in the state. In addition, Utah has also filed criminal charges against the prediction market platform.

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Louisiana Becomes Latest State To Sue Prediction Markets

Louisiana becomes the latest U.S. state to sue prediction market platforms, including Kalshi. In an X post today, the state’s AG Liz Murrill announced that she filed the suit against Kalshi, Polymarket, and several other platforms for illegal online gambling operations.

“For too long, they have violated our laws with impunity. No longer: I am seeking an immediate restraining order and an injunction to restore the rule of law in Louisiana,” Murrill said. Louisiana becomes the 13th state to file an enforcement action against prediction market platforms.

🚨BREAKING: This morning I filed suit in Louisiana state court against Kalshi, Polymarket, and numerous other illegal online gambling operations. For too long, they have violated our laws with impunity. No longer: I am seeking an immediate restraining order and an injunction to restore the rule of law in Louisiana. — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) November 12, 2026



Notably, this is also the first time that a state has joined essentially every prediction market platform as defendants in a suit. The states’ battle against these platforms is expected to draw Supreme Court intervention, with two existing filings from New Jersey and Robinhood already before the apex court.

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