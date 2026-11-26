KuCoin has given Monero (XMR) holders until December 31 to withdraw their funds. As per the report, the exchange will end spot trading on November 30 and has already stopped accepting deposits of XMR.

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KuCoin Sets December 31 Deadline for Monero Withdrawals

In a notice issued on November 26, KuCoin asked customers to withdraw their Monero holdings before the exchange closes the service at 08:00 UTC on December 31.

The withdrawal window gives investors an additional month to move their assets after trading ends. However, KuCoin could bring forward the deadline if the Monero network encounters problems processing transactions or producing new blocks.

Customers who leave XMR on the exchange beyond the deadline may have their holdings converted into stablecoins. KuCoin has not guaranteed such conversions, leaving customers exposed to potential losses.

The announcement comes six days after XMR1, a wrapped representation of Monero, experienced a suspected security breach following an unusual transfer from its deployer address. The incident affected the wrapped token, with no evidence that the native Monero network was compromised.

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KuCoin Removes XMR From Trading and Lending Products

For customers who have borrowed against their Monero holdings, the deadline is considerably earlier. KuCoin will stop accepting XMR as collateral for VIP loans on November 30.

In addition, borrowers must provide alternative collateral to maintain sufficient coverage for their outstanding loans. Howeevr, failure to do so could expose their positions to liquidation.

The exchange will also discontinue its XMR Flexible Savings product at 12:00 UTC on November 27, returning customers’ principal and accrued interest to their funding accounts.

On November 30, Monero conversions will cease at 03:00 UTC, followed by automated trading bots at 06:00 UTC. The four spot markets pairing XMR with USDT, USDC, ETH and BTC will close at 08:00 UTC.

Despite the announcement, crypto exchange KuCoin did not address the future of its XMRUSDT perpetual futures contract in Thursday’s announcement.

Monero Price Falls as Privacy Coins Face Mounting Restrictions

Monero came under selling pressure following KuCoin’s announcement, with XMR falling to $436 after losing nearly 15% within four hours. The decline extended the cryptocurrency’s losses over the past 30 days to 25%.

KuCoin is the second major exchange to withdraw support for Monero this month. MEXC discontinued XMR perpetual futures on November 13, followed by the removal of its spot markets four days later.

The wave of delistings stretches back to 2024, with more than 130 recorded over that year and 2025. Binance, OKX, and Kraken are among the major exchanges that have either restricted or discontinued Monero trading in various markets amid tightening anti-money laundering regulations.

Much of the regulatory scrutiny surrounding Monero stems from its privacy features. Unlike most public blockchains, Monero conceals transaction amounts and wallet addresses by default, making financial activity more difficult to trace.

Regulators have also taken steps to restrict the availability of privacy coins. In June, the Philippines introduced restrictions on privacy coin listings, prohibiting local virtual asset service providers from supporting anonymity-enhancing cryptocurrencies.

However, KuCoin has not specified whether regulatory concerns influenced its decision. The exchange will automatically cancel outstanding XMR spot orders when trading ends on November 30, while deposits will remain permanently closed.