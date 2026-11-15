Michael Saylor Hints at Another Strategy Buy Amid Bitcoin Crash

Michael Saylor has hinted that his company, Strategy, may have made another Bitcoin purchase last week. This comes amid BTC’s latest crash, which has again put the company’s holdings underwater, even as it faces exclusion from MSCI’s indexes by the end of this month.

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Saylor Hints Strategy Bought Bitcoin Last Week

In an X post, Saylor shared his company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “This dip could use a little orange,” suggesting they bought more Bitcoin last week. Such conventional Sunday posts typically precede an announcement the following week, announcing another BTC buy.

This dip could use a little orange. https://t.co/b0LzB94RAP — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 15, 2026



This latest hint about another Strategy buy comes amid a Bitcoin dip, as Saylor pointed out, with the flagship crypto falling to as low as $62,000 over the last 24 hours. With the latest crash, the BTC price is now down more than 17% over the last month.

During this period, Bitcoin has fallen from above $80,000, thereby putting Strategy’s BTC holdings underwater. According to DropsTab data, the Bitcoin treasury firm is sitting on an unrealized loss of more than $9.5 billion.

Amid this, Strategy is also facing exclusion from MSCI’s global indexes following its classification as a non-operating company with a major reliance on its BTC strategy. As CoinGape reported, MSCI will delete Strategy from its global indexes by the end of this month, along with fellow Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet.

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Strive CEO Also Hints At Another Purchase

Strive CEO Matt Cole also hinted that his Bitcoin treasury company made another purchase last week. Like Saylor, he posted a picture of his company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Bitcoin’s cheap, we want more.”

Bitcoin’s cheap, we want more. https://t.co/9DMEOXRKNg — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) November 15, 2026



Strive has notably increased its Bitcoin buys over the last few months and has bought BTC every week since July 2. Earlier this year, the company’s CEO signaled its intention to become at least the second-largest BTC treasury company, only behind Strategy.

Strive currently holds 43,153 BTC, making it the fourth-largest Bitcoin treasury firm behind Strategy, Metaplanet, and Twenty One Capital. Strive’s increased BTC accumulation this year appears to have paid off, with its stock up more than 40% year-to-date (YTD) despite Bitcoin’s bearish price action. This is unlike other crypto stocks such as the Strategy stock, which is down more than 27% YTD.