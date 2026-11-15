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Michael Saylor Hints at Another Strategy Buy Amid Bitcoin Crash

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy bought Bitcoin again last week.
  • This comes amid Bitcoin's latest crash to around $63,000.
  • Strive's CEO also hinted that his Bitcoin treasury firm bought more BTC.
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Michael Saylor has hinted that his company, Strategy, may have made another Bitcoin purchase last week. This comes amid BTC’s latest crash, which has again put the company’s holdings underwater, even as it faces exclusion from MSCI’s indexes by the end of this month.

Saylor Hints Strategy Bought Bitcoin Last Week

In an X post, Saylor shared his company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “This dip could use a little orange,” suggesting they bought more Bitcoin last week. Such conventional Sunday posts typically precede an announcement the following week, announcing another BTC buy.


This latest hint about another Strategy buy comes amid a Bitcoin dip, as Saylor pointed out, with the flagship crypto falling to as low as $62,000 over the last 24 hours. With the latest crash, the BTC price is now down more than 17% over the last month.

During this period, Bitcoin has fallen from above $80,000, thereby putting Strategy’s BTC holdings underwater. According to DropsTab data, the Bitcoin treasury firm is sitting on an unrealized loss of more than $9.5 billion.

Amid this, Strategy is also facing exclusion from MSCI’s global indexes following its classification as a non-operating company with a major reliance on its BTC strategy. As CoinGape reported, MSCI will delete Strategy from its global indexes by the end of this month, along with fellow Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet.

Strive CEO Also Hints At Another Purchase

Strive CEO Matt Cole also hinted that his Bitcoin treasury company made another purchase last week. Like Saylor, he posted a picture of his company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Bitcoin’s cheap, we want more.”


Strive has notably increased its Bitcoin buys over the last few months and has bought BTC every week since July 2. Earlier this year, the company’s CEO signaled its intention to become at least the second-largest BTC treasury company, only behind Strategy.

Strive currently holds 43,153 BTC, making it the fourth-largest Bitcoin treasury firm behind Strategy, Metaplanet, and Twenty One Capital. Strive’s increased BTC accumulation this year appears to have paid off, with its stock up more than 40% year-to-date (YTD) despite Bitcoin’s bearish price action. This is unlike other crypto stocks such as the Strategy stock, which is down more than 27% YTD.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.