Midnight Foundation, WEA Japan, and Netstars have entered a strategic partnership to explore private stablecoin payments in Japan. The three firms signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will allow them to combine their existing technologies in a bid to cut payment times while keeping merchant data confidential.

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MOU Sets Framework for Private Stablecoin Payments

The three firms revealed that they signed the MOU through an official announcement on November 27, 2026. Under the MOU, each firm brings its own technology and know-how to the shared project, as they plan to look at faster payments, safer merchant records, and cross-chain transactions.

Midnight, WEA and Netstars’ talks under the new partnership will cover high-speed private payment processing and confidential management of merchant balances and transaction records. In addition, the three will develop a system that will verify records automatically while keeping the stablecoin payments hidden from public view.

Security design, including key protection, also sits on the agenda, along with access to yield-generating assets. According to the official announcement from the Midnight Foundation, yield access would stay limited to approved assets.

Privacy support will extend beyond Midnight to multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana. No commercialization timeline exists yet, so the work remains at the exploration stage.

Following the announcement, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson welcomed WEA to the Midnight ecosystem in a post on X. His welcome gives the Japan effort clear public backing from the wider Cardano community.

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What Each Firm Brings to the Partnership

Fahmi Syed presides over the Midnight Foundation, while Yoshiki Bansho represents WEA JAPAN and Tsuyoshi Lee runs Netstars. Each company covers a different layer of the payment stack.

Netstars operates StarPay, a multi-cashless payment platform with roughly 700,000 touchpoints in its network. It processes approximately ¥2.1 trillion ($13.2 billion) in payments annually via its Japanese payment network. Netstars also introduced its Stablecoin Pay in July 2026, offering stablecoins (USDC, and USDT) and Japanese yen (JPYC) on Solana and Polygon.

WEA JAPAN, on the other hand, adopts another approach for a multi-chain payment technology offering a QR code-scannable payment system. The system allows shoppers to pay via stablecoin by scanning a QR code at checkout. The seller then gets the funds without having to deal with crypto directly.

Meanwhile, Midnight Foundation runs Midnight Network, where zero-knowledge proofs let users reveal only the data they choose. It will allow merchants and payment processors to keep commercial balances and transaction records confidential while still proving compliance and automating accounting.

NIGHT Climbs as Midnight Expands Its Push Beyond Its Native Blockchain

As at press time, Midnight’s NIGHT token traded at $0.04919, up 1.63% over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The token has extended its monthly gains to above 20% as the latest partnership highlights the foundation’s push beyond its own chain.

In October 2026, the foundation also announced products that extend privacy to blockchains such as Ethereum, boosting NIGHT’s use cases. Now, the Japan MOU applies that multi-chain privacy approach to everyday retail payments in stores.