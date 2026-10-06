Morgan Stanley Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $300 Amid Super Intelligence Hype

The SpaceX stock price has once again extended its gains on Monday and ended the session with a surge of around 8%. Notably, the latest gain could be attributed, among other factors, to the bullish SPCX outlook provided by Morgan Stanley, which might have renewed investors’ interest.

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Morgan Stanley Sees SpaceX Stock Price Reaching $300

Morgan Stanley has reaffirmed its bullish outlook on the SpaceX stock price. Analyst Adam Jonas reportedly maintained an Overweight rating with a $300 target. The forecast suggests significant upside from recent trading levels of around $171.

Market commentator Walter Bloomberg highlighted the latest Morgan Stanley view. The firm reportedly believes SpaceX remains undervalued relative to its growth prospects, and the analyst also compared SpaceX with major artificial intelligence companies.

According to the reported analysis, SpaceX stock price trades about 40% below mega-cap AI peers. That comparison uses growth-adjusted valuations. It could offer investors another reason to reassess the company’s long-term potential.

Several upcoming events could support the bullish thesis. These include future Starship flights and upcoming quarterly results. New Grok releases and additional Neocloud agreements could also strengthen sentiment.

A successful Starship catch could become another major catalyst. Such an achievement could reinforce SpaceX’s position across launch, infrastructure, and emerging technology markets.

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Elon Musk Fuels Super Intelligence Buzz

The latest SpaceX stock price rally also arrives alongside Elon Musk’s changing description of SpaceX. The billionaire recently referred to the company as a “Super Intelligence” firm.

That wording goes beyond SpaceX’s traditional identity as an aerospace company, while also placing the business closer to the rapidly developing AI infrastructure narrative. Musk’s comments come after President Donald Trump announced the formation of a Super Intelligence Force.

The initiative aims to strengthen America’s position in the emerging superintelligence sector. However, for investors, the connection could prove significant, as SpaceX already operates across launch services and satellite connectivity through its broader ecosystem.