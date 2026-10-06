Home / Crypto News / Morgan Stanley Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $300 Amid Super Intelligence Hype

Morgan Stanley Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $300 Amid Super Intelligence Hype

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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AN IMAGE OF Spacex

Highlights

  • Morgan Stanley maintains a $300 SpaceX stock price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels.
  • SpaceX reportedly trades 40% below mega-cap AI peers on growth-adjusted valuations.
  • Elon Musk’s Super Intelligence comments are strengthening SpaceX’s connection to the booming AI narrative.
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The SpaceX stock price has once again extended its gains on Monday and ended the session with a surge of around 8%. Notably, the latest gain could be attributed, among other factors, to the bullish SPCX outlook provided by Morgan Stanley, which might have renewed investors’ interest.

Morgan Stanley Sees SpaceX Stock Price Reaching $300

Morgan Stanley has reaffirmed its bullish outlook on the SpaceX stock price. Analyst Adam Jonas reportedly maintained an Overweight rating with a $300 target. The forecast suggests significant upside from recent trading levels of around $171.

SpaceX Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Market commentator Walter Bloomberg highlighted the latest Morgan Stanley view. The firm reportedly believes SpaceX remains undervalued relative to its growth prospects, and the analyst also compared SpaceX with major artificial intelligence companies.

According to the reported analysis, SpaceX stock price trades about 40% below mega-cap AI peers. That comparison uses growth-adjusted valuations. It could offer investors another reason to reassess the company’s long-term potential.

Several upcoming events could support the bullish thesis. These include future Starship flights and upcoming quarterly results. New Grok releases and additional Neocloud agreements could also strengthen sentiment.

A successful Starship catch could become another major catalyst. Such an achievement could reinforce SpaceX’s position across launch, infrastructure, and emerging technology markets.

Elon Musk Fuels Super Intelligence Buzz

The latest SpaceX stock price rally also arrives alongside Elon Musk’s changing description of SpaceX. The billionaire recently referred to the company as a “Super Intelligence” firm.

That wording goes beyond SpaceX’s traditional identity as an aerospace company, while also placing the business closer to the rapidly developing AI infrastructure narrative. Musk’s comments come after President Donald Trump announced the formation of a Super Intelligence Force.

The initiative aims to strengthen America’s position in the emerging superintelligence sector. However, for investors, the connection could prove significant, as SpaceX already operates across launch services and satellite connectivity through its broader ecosystem.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.