NovaTech has been slammed with a $1.367 billion judgement in New York after a state court ordered its founders and associated companies to pay damages and give up funds linked to the Ponzi scheme. NovaTech’s co-founders Cynthia and Eddy Petion were found guilty in association with three other companies after refusing to respond to the state’s lawsuit.

The order, which was issued November 24 but announced by Attorney General Letitia Jameson a day after, sets the fine at $1,367,023,585. Similarly, a default judgement made in August 2025 has already restricted the defendants from the securities, commodities, and cryptocurrency industries.

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NovaTech Judgement Includes $232 Million in Interest

Three companies associated with NovaTech, NovaTech Advisors LLC, Nova Tech Ltd, and NovaPay LLC have been ordered to pay the sum of $1.134 billion in disgorgement with an additional $232.47 million in prejudgment interest. The defendants are jointly and several liable, which means that the state can demand the total amount from them.

Furthermore, the court calculated an annual interest of 9% from June 1, 2023, through to September 10, 2025. It also gave the sum of $10,000 for costs incurred against NovaTech defendants.

Different amounts were ordered in conjunction with AWS Mining, another cryptocurrency scheme attributed to the Petitions. AWS Mining must pay approximately $1.46 million, whereas Cynthia Petion was ordered to pay an extra $4.69 million for her involvement in the scheme.

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The Crypto Firm Allegedly Stole More Than $1.16 Billion

Investigations carried out by the Attorney General discovered nearly $1.16 billion worth of cryptocurrency transferred to NovaTech wallet between August 2019 and May 2023. However, only $25.99 million was sent to B2Broker, a trading software provider used by NovaTech. In the course of this, several traders lost approximately $18.19 million.

The state’s filing acknowledged that the platform advertised 2% to 4% weekly returns along with recruitment bonuses. Prosecutors alleged that these layouts were not generated through successful trading but came from deposits initiated by newer investors. Sadly, the scheme crashed in 2023, leaving thousands of users unable to withdraw their money.

Cynthia Petion, according to the state’s filing, authorized at least $134.5 million in cryptocurrency withdrawals to wallets belonging to herself and Eddy Petion. They also failed to offer investor records and full accounting previously ordered by the court.

New York Secures Approximately $6 Million From Four Promoters

The case dates back to June 2024, when James filed a case against NovaTech and AWS Mining for allegedly targeting immigrant communities. It particularly targeted Haitian New Yorkers through prayer groups, social media, and WhatsApp chats. The companies promoted high returns and used messages in Haitian Creole, according to the state.

Separatel⁠y, four promot⁠ers agreed to pay nearly⁠ $6 m‍illion in disg‌orge‌men⁠t for the benefit of victims. Mart‍in Zizi will p⁠a‌y $2.9 mil‌lion, Frantz Ciceron $2.05 million‌, Jam‌es Corbett $750,000, and Rica‌rdo R‍o‍y Sr. $275‌,861‍. All four were permanently barred from the se⁠curitie⁠s, commodities, and cryptocurrency ind‍ustries. Although the judgment marks a major legal outcome, it does not mean investor‌s have‍ alr⁠eady received compensat‍ion.