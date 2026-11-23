NVIDIA’s Board has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its CEO, President, and board member just weeks after he resigned from these positions. The NVDA stock has surged amid the announcement, rising by as much as 30% and erasing some of the losses it had recorded following Huang’s earlier resignation.

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NVIDIA Board Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

In a press release, the company’s Board announced it has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, President and a member of the Board, effective immediately. “The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the release read.

The Board also noted that it received input from senior levels of the U.S. government in reaching its decision. It added that, based on the input, Board members are confident the reinstatement poses no national security risk.

The decision follows pressure from shareholders calling for Huang’s reinstatement after he resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang. Jensen Huang had also signaled his willingness to return as CEO before now.

Commenting on his return, Huang said, “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” adding“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.

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NVDA Stock Surges Following Huang’s Return

The NVIDIA stock has surged following the announcement of Huang’s return as the company’s CEO. The stock is trading at around $168, up more than 30%, according to TradingView data. As a result, the stock has now reclaimed a $4 trillion market cap.

NVDA stock recorded its biggest weekly decline since 2009 last week, dropping to as low as $125. The stock also lost its reputation as the most valuable company, dropping below a $5 trillion market cap.

The company is currently the second-largest company by market cap, below Apple, which has a market cap of $5 trillion, according to CompaniesMarketCap data. However, the stock is still down year-to-date (YTD).