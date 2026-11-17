Sam Altman’s OpenAI has launched GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol, introducing improvements in reasoning, coding, scientific research and professional workflows. The new models also reduce processing costs, while Astra targets complex tasks and Sol focuses on everyday work.

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OpenAI GPT-6.2 Astra Sets New Performance Records

OpenAI stated that GPT-6.2 Astra performs better in work-related tasks, science, software development, and computer tasks. The company developed the model to be used to carry out more complex assignments and to create clearer documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Astra performed 5.2% points better than GPT-6 Astra on Agents’ Last Exam, a test that evaluates performance with multistep professional tasks. It also achieved a higher score than Claude Fable 5.2 by 5.5 points, and was 5% less expensive per task.

In addition, the model was linked to improvements in scientific evaluations. It also got nine percentage points better than the GPT-6 Astra on Terminal-Bench-Science 0.1 and set a new high on the Vals Science Index. The results reflect its performance in analyzing biological data and in workflow research.

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GPT-6.2 Sol Enhances Everyday AI Tasks and API Expenses

GPT-6.2 Sol is optimized for solving common professional and technical problems and has enhancements for reasoning, coding, and multistep workflows. The model operates near to Astra on Cognition’s FrontierCode 2.0 and is roughly one-fifth of the price, OpenAI said.

There was also a positive improvement in the company’s LifeVal evaluation, which assesses the models’ ability to perform real-world tasks every day. GPT-6.2 Sol outperformed GPT-6 Astra on this evaluation, and it’s just as cheap, roughly 1/7th of the price.

OpenAI has also lowered the price of GPT-6.2 Astra’s API token prices by 20% from those of GPT-6 Astra. The 8 million tokens will be paid to the developers at $8 each; the cache tokens will be paid $0.40 each, and the output will be paid $40 each. GPT-6.2 Sol still has the same $2 per million tokens input and $10 per million output rates of its predecessor.

The update to pricing follows OpenAI’s rollout of access to its models via cloud services. The company announced in October a partnership with Google Cloud to sell its AI models to enterprise customers.

OpenAI Expands Availability with Stronger AI Safeguards

GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol are available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise and Edu users through ChatGPT Work and Codex. Developers can also access both models through Sam Altman’s OpenAI API, with Ultrafast processing available at launch.

However, OpenAI has introduced tighter safeguards because both models demonstrate stronger cybersecurity capabilities. The company said they meet its Critical threshold for cybersecurity and High threshold for biological and chemical capabilities.

The new safeguards restrict certain high-risk cybersecurity requests, although OpenAI plans to support approved defensive research through its Daybreak program. The company also strengthened monitoring systems to detect unauthorized actions during model operations.

The launch comes as competition increases among major AI developers, with SpaceXAI recently releasing Grok 4.7, while Anthropic continues developing competing frontier models.