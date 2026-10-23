Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Phantom Crypto Wallet Enables Kalshi Prediction Market Trading for US Users

BREAKING: Phantom Crypto Wallet Enables Kalshi Prediction Market Trading for US Users

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Phantom Crypto Wallet Enables Kalshi Prediction Market Trading for US Users

Highlights

  • Phantom is rolling out Kalshi-powered prediction markets to US users.
  • Trades are primarily funded with Phantom’s CASH stablecoin.
  • The launch occurs amid state lawsuits against Kalshi and challenging CFTC oversight.
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Crypto wallet Phantom is launching prediction markets for users in the United States with its Kalshi integration. The platform will expand access over the coming weeks.

According to the latest announcement, Phantom provides access to event contracts through a commercial partnership with KalshiEx. U.S. users will trade event contracts directly in the Phantom app after completing Kalshi’s KYC process and linking or creating a Kalshi account.

Trades will primarily be funded with Phantom’s CASH stablecoin. Phantom acts as a non-custodial interface and does not take custody of user funds. Users become direct members of Kalshi, a CFTC-registered Designated Contract Market and derivatives clearing organization.

Kalshi shares with Phantom a portion of the exchange fees Kalshi receives on the event contracts traded via the Phantom interface. The platform has highlighted risks including loos of capital, market volatility, liquidity risk, counterparty and regulatory.

“Phantom did the regulatory work up front, and it’s a model for how prediction markets can reach more people,” said Max Crowley, VP of Business Development at Kalshi. “We’re excited to bring Kalshi’s CFTC-regulated markets to Phantom’s US users, so they can trade on real-world events without leaving the app,” he added.

Phantom’s Kalshi Prediction Market Integration Dates Back to 2025

Phantom first introduced prediction markets via a Kalshi integration in December last year. However, the feature was restricted for U.S. users and several other jurisdictions.

In June, the company shifted new non-U.S. positions to World Prediction Markets, a non-custodial Solana protocol with automatic on-chain settlement. The current U.S. rollout is a separate, regulated offering through Kalshi itself.

The launch follows CFTC no-action relief granted to Phantom in March 2026. The regulator allowed non-custodial interfaces to connect users to registered exchanges without registering as brokers.

The launch has occurred amid ongoing state lawsuits against Kalshi. States challenge the notion that CFTC oversight preempts state gambling laws. Phantom General Counsel Kevin Jacobs said the company is “confident and comfortable” proceeding, citing clear CFTC jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Phantom aims to comply with state-level limits as cases progress and expects the Supreme Court may ultimately decide key issues.

As CoinGape reported recently, the Commodity Markets Council urged the CFTC to deny Kalshi’s request to offer perpetual crude oil contracts. This move follows the filing from the top prediction markets platform earlier this week in which it sought the regulator’s approval to offer WTI perpetuals.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.