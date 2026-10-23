BREAKING: Phantom Crypto Wallet Enables Kalshi Prediction Market Trading for US Users

Crypto wallet Phantom is launching prediction markets for users in the United States with its Kalshi integration. The platform will expand access over the coming weeks.

According to the latest announcement, Phantom provides access to event contracts through a commercial partnership with KalshiEx. U.S. users will trade event contracts directly in the Phantom app after completing Kalshi’s KYC process and linking or creating a Kalshi account.

Trades will primarily be funded with Phantom’s CASH stablecoin. Phantom acts as a non-custodial interface and does not take custody of user funds. Users become direct members of Kalshi, a CFTC-registered Designated Contract Market and derivatives clearing organization.

Kalshi shares with Phantom a portion of the exchange fees Kalshi receives on the event contracts traded via the Phantom interface. The platform has highlighted risks including loos of capital, market volatility, liquidity risk, counterparty and regulatory.

“Phantom did the regulatory work up front, and it’s a model for how prediction markets can reach more people,” said Max Crowley, VP of Business Development at Kalshi. “We’re excited to bring Kalshi’s CFTC-regulated markets to Phantom’s US users, so they can trade on real-world events without leaving the app,” he added.

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Phantom’s Kalshi Prediction Market Integration Dates Back to 2025

Phantom first introduced prediction markets via a Kalshi integration in December last year. However, the feature was restricted for U.S. users and several other jurisdictions.

In June, the company shifted new non-U.S. positions to World Prediction Markets, a non-custodial Solana protocol with automatic on-chain settlement. The current U.S. rollout is a separate, regulated offering through Kalshi itself.

The launch follows CFTC no-action relief granted to Phantom in March 2026. The regulator allowed non-custodial interfaces to connect users to registered exchanges without registering as brokers.

The launch has occurred amid ongoing state lawsuits against Kalshi. States challenge the notion that CFTC oversight preempts state gambling laws. Phantom General Counsel Kevin Jacobs said the company is “confident and comfortable” proceeding, citing clear CFTC jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Phantom aims to comply with state-level limits as cases progress and expects the Supreme Court may ultimately decide key issues.

As CoinGape reported recently, the Commodity Markets Council urged the CFTC to deny Kalshi’s request to offer perpetual crude oil contracts. This move follows the filing from the top prediction markets platform earlier this week in which it sought the regulator’s approval to offer WTI perpetuals.