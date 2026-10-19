Home / Crypto News / Qubic Freezes Chain After Attacker Drains $1.4M From 1,404 Wallets Via Weak Seeds

Qubic Freezes Chain After Attacker Drains $1.4M From 1,404 Wallets Via Weak Seeds

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Qubic halted operations on October 18 after an attacker drained ~2.94 trillion QU (~$1.4M) from 1,404 wallets in 104 minutes.
  • The root cause was a weak random number generator (JavaScript’s Math.random()) in wallet seed creation, not a protocol bug.
  • Validators froze 87.1% of funds on-chain; MEXC froze the rest within an hour, while Qubic patched seed generation in v4.26.4.
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Layer-1 blockchain network Qubic halted operations on October 18, 2026, after an attacker drained approximately 2.94 trillion QU, worth roughly $1.4 million, from 1,404 wallets.

The exploit ran for about 104 minutes. Validators, known as Computors, stopped the chain at tick 85,371,949.

The root cause was not a protocol bug. It was a weak random number generator in the wallet’s seed creation layer.

How the Attacker Predicted Wallet Seeds

The attacker exploited JavaScript’s Math.random(), which is not designed for cryptographic secrets. Seeds generated with it produce a predictable pattern.

That allowed the attacker to reconstruct wallet seeds without brute force. The affected wallets were those created in any browser on iPhone or iPad, in Safari on Mac before October 18, 2026, or in the Qubic iOS app before July 2025.

This type of flaw is not new. A similar weak-seed entropy attack hit Coldcard users earlier this year, with losses from that firmware TRNG failure exceeding $100 million.

In a near-identical case, the XRP Healthcare wallet key-generation flaw shrank the addressable keyspace and drained $452K from 4,011 users, signaling a recurring industry blind spot.

Meanwhile, Qubic’s team patched seed generation in web wallet version 4.26.4 by switching to crypto.getRandomValues(). The core protocol and QEARN staking remained unaffected.

The attack also fits a broader 2026 pattern. An OpenAI agent recently accessed an Ethereum testnet wallet using publicly exposed recovery phrases pointing to how app-layer key exposure, not consensus bugs, is now the dominant attack surface.

87.1% of Funds Frozen On-Chain; MEXC Acts Within the Hour

Of the total drained amount, 87.1% never left the Qubic network. The Computors’ halt locked those funds in place. The remaining 12.9% was moved to MEXC.

However, MEXC froze the receiving account within approximately one hour of the transfer. Both MEXC and Bitget suspended QUBIC deposits and withdrawals.

No restart date has been announced for the network or for exchange services.

This kind of rapid exchange-level response echoes how the GoMining hack, which drained $2.8M across 600+ wallets, was partially contained through consolidated tracing.

Notably, Blockstream’s Liquid Network set a precedent for halting operations in response to a large drain, a model Qubic’s Computors followed here.

The core team is now identifying all affected wallets. Recovery options will go to a Computor vote. A full technical report is planned after a recovery plan is confirmed.

Affected users are advised to file police or cybercrime reports. They should include their wallet ID, the drained amount, and explorer links.

These reports can support further exchange-level freezes. Additionally, Coinbase’s quantum migration guidance underscores the long-term case for verified high-entropy seed generation, a standard this incident shows the industry still struggles to meet consistently.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.