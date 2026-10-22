Home / Crypto News / Ripple Partners With Arf To Boost RLUSD Settlement Liquidity On XRP Ledger

Ripple Partners With Arf To Boost RLUSD Settlement Liquidity On XRP Ledger

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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Highlights

  • Arf has partnered with RLUSD to bring its RLUSD-powered settlement liquidity to the XRP Ledger.
  • The settlement platform also plans to expand its settlement liquidity activity onto the XRPL.
  • This comes as Ripple continues to expand the global use of RLUSD and XRP.
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Crypto firm Ripple has partnered with Arf to boost RLUSD settlement liquidity on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Arf also plans to expand its settlement activity to the XRPL lending protocol once it becomes available.

Ripple Partners Arf To Bring RLUSD Settlement Liquidity To XRPL

In a company release, the settlement platform announced a partnership with Ripple to bring RLUSD-powered settlement liquidity to licensed cross-border payment companies on XRPL. As part of the partnership, Arf will use the RLUSD stablecoin to provide short-term working capital that these payment companies can deploy and repay once they settle cross-border transactions.

As part of the first phase of the partnership, Arf revealed that it will provide direct RLUSD settlement liquidity on the XRPL. These payment companies typically repay the capital within one to five days as they settle transactions.

This move comes as the RLUSD’s utility for global payments expands. As CoinGape reported,  Cross River Bank partnered with Ripple to integrate the stablecoin payments into its banking infrastructure. This will notably involve using the XRPL to settle stablecoin transactions.

Ripple has also continued to onboard more payment infrastructure providers onto its payment system. Last week, the firm partnered with DriveWealth, which has integrated the RLUSD stablecoin to support payment settlement in Europe.

Plans To Expand Settlement Layer To The Lending Protocol

Arf also revealed plans to expand its settlement liquidity activity directly onto the XRPL’s native lending infrastructure once it becomes available. “That means the capital supporting this liquidity can be managed onchain and deployed through native lending functionality, while Arf continues to handle underwriting and working capital decisions offchain,” the firm explained.

Arf also highlighted how the lending protocol will benefit the XRPL, RLUSD, and XRP. It noted that this would create a new source of revolving settlement liquidity on the XRP Ledger, with RLUSD powering the credit flows and XRP supporting the underlying network activity.

For more on stablecoins, check out the Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Companies for Enterprises

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.