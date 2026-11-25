Ripple has partnered with Turkish bank Yapı Kredi to support its cryptocurrency trading platform. The agreement gives the lender access to custody technology for managing and safeguarding customers’ digital assets.

Ad

Ad

Ripple Expands Crypto Custody Services in Turkey

In a November 25 announcement, Ripple confirmed that Yapı Kredi would use its custody technology to support Yapı Kredi Kripto, the banking group’s cryptocurrency trading platform.

The bank will deploy the technology on its own premises, allowing it to maintain direct control over its digital asset operations and security infrastructure.

The deal would help consolidate the lender’s custody services and will enable the company to further invest in the growth of its crypto business, said Eylem Karaca, executive vice president at Yapı Kredi Technology.

Yapı Kredi joins other Turkish financial institutions using Ripple’s infrastructure. As earlier reported by CoinGape, Garanti BBVA Kripto adopted Ripple Custody to support its digital asset services. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Ad

Ad

Turkey’s Crypto Regulations Drive Institutional Adoption

In 2024, Turkey introduced regulations that placed cryptocurrency service providers under the supervision of its Capital Markets Board (CMB).

A June 10 regulatory filing confirmed that Yapı Kredi has been approved for its cryptocurrency custody app.

Turkish regulations require trading platforms to keep at least 95% of customer crypto assets outside personal wallets with an authorized custodian.

Meanwhile, TRM Labs data shows that Turkey recorded $40 billion in retail crypto activity during the first quarter of 2026, rising 7% year over year.

Bank-backed custody services are also expanding elsewhere in Europe. Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank launched Bitcoin and Ethereum custody services for institutional and corporate clients.

Ripple Expands Its Global Banking Partnerships

The Yapı Kredi agreement expands Ripple’s network of financial institutions using its digital asset technology.

In October, CoinGape reported that Ripple expanded its partnership with BNY Mellon to explore tokenized trade finance and broaden institutional custody services.

Meanwhile, Reece Merrick, Ripple’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa, emphasized the importance of secure custody infrastructure. He noted its role in supporting traditional financial institutions entering the cryptocurrency sector.

Ripple did not disclose the financial terms of the Yapı Kredi agreement. It also did not specify which cryptocurrencies the platform would support.

Furthermore, Ripple said it remains the only custody technology provider serving Turkey’s major banks with CMB crypto custody licenses.