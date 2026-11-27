Ripple’s lending proposal has moved within one validator vote of starting its mandatory two-week approval period. XRPL Dashboard records show 28 validators support lending, while the accompanying vault amendment has secured 29.

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XRP Ledger Vaults Could Go Live on December 9

The latest voting records show growing support for both amendments, which have each gained six votes since November 12. SingleAssetVault reached the required threshold on November 25, with provisional activation scheduled for December 9 at 19:38 UTC.

The lending amendment, however, needs a second vote before the developers can set a provisional date for the mainnet. However, to achieve the approval of the XRP Ledger’s governance rules, a majority of 80% or more of the validators must approve the measure continuously over the fourteen days.

Maintaining sufficient support has previously proved difficult, with an October amendment losing its majority for two hours. This temporary decline reset its approval period, which had the scheduled activation date pushed back from October 23 to November 4.

Even if vaults become operational in December, lending services must wait until validators approve the separate LendingProtocol amendment.

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Ripple Opens New Lending Opportunities for Stablecoin Holders

Data from DefiLlama puts the XRP Ledger’s stablecoin supply at $837 million, compared with $30.68 million locked across DeFi applications. Of the circulating stablecoins, RLUSD accounts for roughly $748 million, representing nearly 90% of the network’s total.

Through the proposed vault system, asset holders could earn interest by making their funds available to borrowers. Depositors would receive tokens representing their share of the pool, while operators could set participation requirements.

However, the lending requirements allow brokers to lend without needing the borrowers to put cryptocurrencies on the blockchain as collateral. In contrast, brokers would have the option to independently assess borrowers and the use their own funds to deal with the initial default rates.

Interest payments would give depositors income, but if depositors lost money in excess of the broker’s protection, they would have less money in their account.

The LendingProtocolV1_1 amendment has secured 28 validator votes and proposes changes to vault accounting and asset redemption.

Ripple Advances Institutional Credit Plans With Clearpool

Financial service providers have already started exploring potential applications for the lending infrastructure through XRP Ledger’s development environment.

On November 19, the XRP Ledger Foundation and VS1 Finance released an open-source application supporting loan management. This app enables developers and financial institutions to simulate loan arrangements until the amendments are finalized.

Clearpool, meanwhile, showcased an RLUSD lending transaction with a private vault and borrower that passed the credit assessments.

The demonstration forms part of a proposed institutional credit fund involving Ripple, Clearpool and Cicada Partners. Cicada would be responsible for the borrower assessment and loan administration, and Clearpool would provide the technology that would enable transactions.