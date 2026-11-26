Russia is preparing to launch stricter punishments for businesses that initiate unauthorized or unlicensed cryptocurrency transactions. The Ministry of Finance has considered raising the maximum fine for illegal crypto circulation to 2.5 million rubles.

Also, the amendments extend the rules to foreign digital instruments like USDT. The proposals have reached the State Duma as regulators continue to establish a regulated structure for the country’s digital asset market.

Ad

Ad

Russia Proposes Higher Fines for Unlicensed Crypto Services

The Finance Ministry’s draft amendments focus on the illegal organization of digital currency circulation, especially services functioning without a Bank of Russia approval. Under the amendment, the highest fine would rise to 2.5 million rubles. It will also alter which authorities will handle these cases. There will also be a transfer of responsibility from investigators at the Investigative Committee and Federal Security Services (FSB) to police investigators.

The proposals have been sent to the State Duma and referred to its Committee on Financial Markets. They remain subject to parliamentary consideration and are yet to be passed into law. Similarly, the amendments follow an earlier government proposal introduced in 2026. That bill targeted criminal liability for cryptocurrency exchange services functioning without a Bank of Russia license.

Its original version consisted of imprisonment of up to seven years for offenses bordering on huge financial damage, together with fines of up to 1 million rubles. It defined large-scale damage as more than 3.5 million rubles and especially severe damage as more than 13.5 million rubles.

Ad

Ad

Proposed Crypto Rules Extend to Stablecoins, Including USDT

Anot‌her important part o⁠f the amend‌ments conc⁠erns the‌ de‌finition of assets covered by the proposed criminal provis‌ions. The new⁠ rules would apply not only to⁠ d‌i‌gital⁠ curr‌encies s‍uch as Bitcoin but also to foreign dig‍ital instru⁠ments. However, the Finance Ministry intends this ad‌dit⁠ion‌ to address a regul⁠atory gap involvi⁠ng assets such as‍ Tether’s USDT.

The Bank of Russia has d‌istingu⁠ished stablecoins from di‍gital currencies⁠ because they have identifiable⁠ issui‍n⁠g compan‌ies. Including foreign digit‌al instruments would brin⁠g‍ assets that fall outside the narrower‍ definition wit‍hin the prop‌os‍ed rules.

Th‌e Cen‌tral Bank’‌s w‌ider reg⁠ulatory fra⁠mework already‍ addres‍ses⁠ foreign s‌tablecoins. Its July announcement stated that cryptocurre‌ncy r⁠equirements wo‌uld a⁠lso apply to foreign stabl⁠ecoins under the country’s ne⁠w marke⁠t rule⁠s.

First-Time Offenders Could Receive Criminal Liability Exemption

The amendment also exempts first-time offenders. Offenders can avoid criminal liability if they pay compensation twice the value of the damage caused. This provision follows criticism from the Supreme Court, which noted that the original criminal liability proposal had no adequate safeguards. The amendments aim to tackle those concerns before the legislation progresses.

If approved in its present state, the amended law would take effect on July 1, 2027. That date conforms with the transition period established under Russia’s broader cryptocurrency structure, which offers market participants time to obtain licenses and meet regulatory requirements. The proposals mark another stage in Russia’s effort to bring crypto services under formal scrutiny and supervision. How much they change will depend on whether the parliament approves them and the wording of the legislation that ultimately takes effect.