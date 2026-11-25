The US SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on December 3, 2026, to examine tokenized stock trading, bankruptcy concerns, and accounting oversight. The webcast will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, with proceedings scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m.

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SEC to Examine Innovation Exemption for Tokenized Stock Trading

The committee’s agenda allocates 90 minutes to examining tokenized U.S. public company shares, according to the official announcement. This discussion will begin at 10 a.m. ET, following opening remarks from SEC Chairman Paul Atkins.

Committee members will examine the SEC’s September 2026 Innovation Exemption and its impact on securities markets. The exemption grants qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues and liquidity providers conditional regulatory relief. Eligible participants will also be able to avoid traditional exchange or broker-dealer registration under specific conditions.

The panel will also discuss the possible upside and downside of transitioning typical equities to blockchain networks, and the potential impact on investors and publicly traded companies of trading in tokenized securities. The discussion will take into account whether the current securities laws are sufficient to cover the new blockchain-based trading arrangements.

Scheduled participants include Andree Goldsmith, deputy general counsel at cryptocurrency exchange OKX. Brett Redfearn, Securitize president and former SEC trading markets director, will also join. Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad and Amanda Fischer will complete the scheduled panel.

Their contributions will help examine investor protections, regulatory responsibilities, and market structure implications. The committee will consider how regulators can accommodate financial innovation without weakening existing securities protections.

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SEC Committee to Address Bankruptcy, Market Integrity, and Accounting Oversight

Beyond tokenization, the committee will examine several developments affecting investor protection and market integrity. Members will consider recommendations concerning the proposed rescission of Rule 611 under Regulation NMS. Commonly called the Trade-Through Rule, this provision protects investors against inferior execution prices. Its removal could reshape how trading venues compete and execute securities transactions.

Another session will examine the SEC’s involvement in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Discussions will consider regulatory responsibilities and potential protections for investors holding financially distressed companies’ securities. This discussion marks the committee’s first dedicated examination of the commission’s bankruptcy work.

Additionlly, the committee will examine accounting oversight under the theme, “Lessons from the ‘Lost Decade’ – Why the Markets Need Strong Accounting Oversight.” Discussions will address unrealized investment gains in corporate earnings and private market valuation practices. It will assess how accounting standards influence transparency, investor confidence, and broader market integrity.

The committee will subsequently consider recommendations for a SEC study examining retail investors’ understanding of private market assets. These discussions reflect growing regulatory attention toward transparency and investor protection across financial markets. SEC’s meeting will conclude with committee proceedings scheduled to end at 5 p.m. ET.