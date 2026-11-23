Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to investigate Donald Trump and Nvidia executives after Jensen Huang returned as CEO on Monday. His promise followed Trump’s intervention in the board’s decision, despite an ongoing inquiry into alleged Chinese intelligence ties.

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Schumer Threatens Investigation Over Nvidia Spy Allegations

Schumer’s pledge came after Nvidia reinstated Huang on Monday, reversing his resignation announced on November 12. The company had placed finance chief Colette Kress in temporary charge while directors searched for a replacement.

That leadership change followed reports Huang had an affair with a former Megaspeed executive suspected of Chinese intelligence links. Huang acknowledged the relationship but maintained he knew nothing about the woman’s alleged intelligence background.

Questions about the relationship also widened to Nvidia’s China operations, where authorities are examining possible chip diversion. A recent investigation into suspected chip exports described California’s subpoena alongside a separate federal inquiry.

Schumer said Democrats would examine whether Trump, Huang or other Nvidia executives committed wrongdoing. His statement focused on the administration’s role in bringing Huang back before national security inquiries were complete.

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Trump’s Nvidia Intervention Draws Criticism From Democrats

Trump became central to the dispute after acknowledging he pressed Nvidia directors to restore Huang. The board had previously resisted returning its founder to the role, making Monday’s reversal especially contentious.

The White House confirmed Trump’s involvement, while Nvidia said directors received input from senior U.S. government officials. Its board concluded the reinstatement posed no national security risk, although its independent investigation remains open.

Representative Don Beyer challenged that assurance, accusing Trump of pressuring a private company’s directors and treating Huang as cleared. Beyer said investigations should continue rather than end with the board’s decision. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro similarly accused the White House of putting influential executives ahead of public interests.

Adding to the list, Senator Elizabeth Warren has also called for details about the government input Nvidia cited when announcing Huang’s reinstatement. She said the company still owed lawmakers answers about its compliance with restrictions on advanced chip exports.

Nvidia Faces Congressional Hearings Despite Huang’s Return

Nvidia said its independent committee will continue examining the reported foreign intelligence effort despite Huang’s return. The company also formed a board panel overseeing export controls and plans to appoint a chief compliance officer.

Congress has a separate reason to pursue the matter: concerns that restricted Nvidia processors may have reached Chinese firms. Lawmakers want answers about the company’s export controls and any role played by suspected intermediaries.

These concerns already prompted congressional requests for Huang’s testimony, which remain in place following his reinstatement. The planned questioning covers both the alleged intelligence connection and access to advanced American chips.

Three House committees will interview Huang on December 1 and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on December 2. Both sessions will be transcribed, while Nvidia has pledged cooperation with government inquiries.