Singapore Gulf Bank Partners With BNY to Expand 24/7 USD Payments

Singapore Gulf Bank has expanded its US dollar payment services through BNY’s 24/7 transfer network, allowing eligible retail and corporate clients to move funds during weekends and US holidays.

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Singapore Gulf Bank Expands USD Payments Through BNY

Through its partnership with BNY, the bank has joined the round-the-clock payment network, becoming one of the first financial institutions globally to adopt the service.

The system supports eligible USD transfers between qualified accounts of eligible correspondent banks registered with BNY and qualified accounts of BNY.

This enables businesses to top up accounts, process payments and carry out cross-border treasury transactions during hours that don’t overlap with bank trading hours, and retail clients can access eligible transfers too.

Ali Moosa, Executive Vice Chairman of Singapore Gulf Bank, said the agreement addresses clients’ need to move funds across different time zones.

Our clients work in different markets and across time zones, and the needs of their businesses are not confined to traditional US banking hours,” Moosa said.

Meanwhile, BNY EMEA head of global payments & trade, Bana Akkad Azhari stated that the service would enable institutions to help manage liquidity and fulfil immediate payment needs.

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Singapore Gulf Bank Expands Settlement With Kraken Parent

BNY’s arrangement comes after Singapore-based bank Singapore Gulf Bank’s digital asset payment infrastructure deal.

On October 5, Kraken parent Payward integrated SGB Net for instant settlement of digital asset transactions, enabling eligible institutional clients to move funds around the clock.

The partnership is initially limited to a few transactions with USD, and both companies intend to expand access for more clients and currencies.

Furthermore, SGB is working with Kraken Prime to provide liquidity services for its digital asset operations. Its SGB Net platform came into existence in 2025, processing over $20 billion in monthly fiat transactions.

BNY Expands Digital Asset and Banking Infrastructure

BNY has further extended its digital asset services by linking up with blockchain infrastructure and institutional custody.

As earlier reported by Coingape, Galaxy partnered with BNY to integrate staking into its digital asset custody platform, although the planned service remains subject to regulatory review.

Separately, BNY is developing a digital transfer agency platform that will maintain ownership records for tokenized investment funds using blockchain technology.

The new payment system is another service in SGB’s correspondent banking network that enables eligible cross-border USD transactions for clients in the Gulf region and Asia and other markets.

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