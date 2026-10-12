Home / Crypto News / Singapore Gulf Bank Partners With BNY to Expand 24/7 USD Payments

Singapore Gulf Bank Partners With BNY to Expand 24/7 USD Payments

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Singapore Gulf Bank partners with BNY to provide round-the-clock USD transfers, including weekends and holidays.
  • BNY's payment service enables eligible corporate and retail clients to settle USD transactions anytime globally.
  • Singapore Gulf Bank expands payment infrastructure following its Kraken partnership for instant institutional crypto settlement.
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Singapore Gulf Bank has expanded its US dollar payment services through BNY’s 24/7 transfer network, allowing eligible retail and corporate clients to move funds during weekends and US holidays.

Singapore Gulf Bank Expands USD Payments Through BNY

Through its partnership with BNY, the bank has joined the round-the-clock payment network, becoming one of the first financial institutions globally to adopt the service.

The system supports eligible USD transfers between qualified accounts of eligible correspondent banks registered with BNY and qualified accounts of BNY.

This enables businesses to top up accounts, process payments and carry out cross-border treasury transactions during hours that don’t overlap with bank trading hours, and retail clients can access eligible transfers too.

Ali Moosa, Executive Vice Chairman of Singapore Gulf Bank, said the agreement addresses clients’ need to move funds across different time zones.

Our clients work in different markets and across time zones, and the needs of their businesses are not confined to traditional US banking hours,” Moosa said.

Meanwhile, BNY EMEA head of global payments & trade, Bana Akkad Azhari stated that the service would enable institutions to help manage liquidity and fulfil immediate payment needs.

Singapore Gulf Bank Expands Settlement With Kraken Parent

BNY’s arrangement comes after Singapore-based bank Singapore Gulf Bank’s digital asset payment infrastructure deal.

On October 5, Kraken parent Payward integrated SGB Net for instant settlement of digital asset transactions, enabling eligible institutional clients to move funds around the clock.

The partnership is initially limited to a few transactions with USD, and both companies intend to expand access for more clients and currencies.

Furthermore, SGB is working with Kraken Prime to provide liquidity services for its digital asset operations. Its SGB Net platform came into existence in 2025, processing over $20 billion in monthly fiat transactions.

BNY Expands Digital Asset and Banking Infrastructure

BNY has further extended its digital asset services by linking up with blockchain infrastructure and institutional custody.

As earlier reported by Coingape, Galaxy partnered with BNY to integrate staking into its digital asset custody platform, although the planned service remains subject to regulatory review.

Separately, BNY is developing a digital transfer agency platform that will maintain ownership records for tokenized investment funds using blockchain technology.

The new payment system is another service in SGB’s correspondent banking network that enables eligible cross-border USD transactions for clients in the Gulf region and Asia and other markets.

If you want to understand how traditional banks secure digital assets, explore the top institutional crypto custody solutions available today.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.