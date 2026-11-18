Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, has partnered with Circle to expand institutional access to USDC across Asia. The partnership introduces direct stablecoin minting and redemption alongside round-the-clock dollar settlement services.

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DBS Enables Direct USDC Minting and Redemption

According to a joint statement, DBS said that Eligible institutions can mint and redeem USDC directly using DBS’s banking services. This helps prevent over-reliance on secondary market liquidity if the stablecoin is needed by the institutions.

Near immediate settlement is possible between US dollars and USDC, even outside of normal banking hours. Additionally, the bank said that it provides solutions to meet the requirements of treasury management, payment settlement, and institutional liquidity.

DBS brings banking and digital asset expertise, while Circle brings a regulated stablecoin platform. Evy Theunis, DBS’ head of digital assets, linked tokenized money with institutional liquidity management.

She said institutions need “greater choice in how they move and manage value.” Theunis explained that financial services were becoming more dependent on various types of tokenized currency.

On October 15, Visa launched USDC prefunding into commercial use via Inyo Global. Visa stated that businesses that qualified for the USDC could make payouts 24 hours a day.

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Circle Targets Institutional Treasury and Payment Needs

Kash Razzaghi, Circle’s chief commercial officer, referred to “trusted ways to access stablecoins.” Financial institutions are looking for blockchain infrastructure to be integrated into their existing infrastructure, he said.

Razzaghi cited institutional banking and liquidity services as part of the partnership provided by DBS.

As it was earlier reported by CoinGape, Circle and Tereina announced plans for integration with EURC and USDC payment systems. The proposed service includes workflows for eligible businesses in SAP Pay and SAP Cloud ERP.

Both companies organized customer pilots to explore payments with the stablecoin in current enterprise systems.

Project BLOOM Supports Linked Tokenized Payment Networks

DBS and Circle are part of Singapore’s central bank’s Project BLOOM. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, BLOOM is a domestic and cross-border settlement program.

It is responsible for stablecoins and tokenized deposits that comply with regulation. MAS includes both partners on its list, along with Visa, Mastercard and more banks.

The project will feature programmable transaction controls, identity checks, and sanctions screening. According to MAS, the settlement applies to transactions in G10 and Asian currencies.

Its use-cases include corporate treasury management, trade finance and cross-border payments. DBS had previously announced 24/7 tokenized deposit transfers with JPMorgan’s unit Kinexys two days earlier.

DBS referenced a survey of 422 business leaders in 11 markets conducted in October. 88% of the banks indicated they were implementing or testing use cases for tokenized money, according to the bank.

The same survey revealed that stablecoins were the most popular tokenized instrument at 63%.