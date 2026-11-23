Solana (SOL) price jumped more than 9% on Monday as DeFi Development Corp. announced its eleventh consecutive week of treasury growth. The Nasdaq-listed company added approximately 5,180 SOL and SOL equivalents, raising its total holdings to 2,624,491 tokens.

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DeFi Development Corp Extends Solana Buying Streak

According to its Monday treasury update, DeFi Development increased its holdings from 2,619,311 SOL to approximately 2,624,491 SOL. The new rise follows a series of rises that started on the 14th of September, 2026.

The company has been continuing to increase its treasury by acquiring tokens, earning staking rewards, operating validators, and other on-chain activities. Its main objective remains increasing SOL per share, which measures the cryptocurrency backing each outstanding company share.

The sale comes after other recent purchases by the treasury, such as around 22,070 SOL bought in October. During all the volatility, DeFi Development has been piling up tokens, which led to an increase in its SOL staking to 2.59 million SOL.

Meanwhile, the company has maintained its validator operations, allowing it to earn rewards while holding its Solana reserves. This approach provides another source of treasury growth beyond purchases funded through capital markets.

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SOL Price Rallies 9% as Buyers Return

Solana price rose more than 9% on Monday, recovering from losses recorded during the previous week. SOL opened near $70.72 before climbing to an intraday high of $78.33, according to market data.

The rebound followed a difficult November for Solana, which had fallen below $70 during the broader cryptocurrency market selloff. The SOL price previously dropped toward $67.41 before recovering, while Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies faced similar selling pressure.

The recovery also coincided with Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London, which was attended by developers showcasing network upgrades and financial applications. The announcement included the official demotion of Solana’s “mainnet beta” status, signaling a shift in the network’s development lifecycle.

Solana Network Upgrades Support Treasury Strategy

One of the developments recently made in the network is Alpenglow which enabled faster transaction finality of about 150 milliseconds. The upgrade was activated in October, replacing some of Solana’s previous consensus mechanism.

As Solana developers outlined their 2027 roadmap, the network is targeting twice its current compute capacity. The plan also seeks an 80% reduction in the compute units used in token account transactions.

The launch of Firedancer also added another independently written validator client, so the reliance on one software implementation has been decreased. The developments are part of Solana’s strategy to enhance network capacity and transaction speeds.

For DeFi Development, the role of validator infrastructure is paramount in its treasury operations, as it enables the company to actively engage in the activities of the network.