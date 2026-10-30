Home / Crypto News / Solana Adds Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin HKDAP for Payments and Tokenized Assets

Solana Adds Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin HKDAP for Payments and Tokenized Assets

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Highlights

  • Anchorpoint plans HKDAP issuance and redemption on Solana, supporting Hong Kong dollar payments and settlement.
  • HKDAP currently operates on Ethereum for institutional users, while Anchorpoint prepares to introduce retail access.
  • Solana Foundation joins Anchorpoint’s tokenized money program alongside PwC to support regulated stablecoin development efforts.
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Solana has partnered with Anchorpoint to bring Hong Kong dollar stablecoin HKDAP onto its blockchain. Through the partnership, Anchorpoint plans native issuance and redemption to support retail payments and tokenized asset transactions.

Solana to Support Native HKDAP Stablecoin Issuance

On October 30, Anchorpoint announced the partnership as its first public blockchain foundation collaboration. Under the agreement, Anchorpoint plans to issue and redeem HKDAP directly through the Solana blockchain.

The companies plan to enable near-instant settlement for payments and transactions of tokenized financial assets.

Anchorpoint believes Solana’s wallet technology will facilitate a seamless integration of HKDAP with corporate partners and consumer applications. However, the announcement did not provide a launch date for the integration.

Currently, HKDAP operates on Ethereum through a limited beta program for institutional and professional users. Once Anchorpoint completes its final preparations, it plans to extend HKDAP access to retail customers.

The Solana Foundation estimates that there are around USD 4.9 billion in tokenized assets on its network. It revealed over 835,000 people that held real-world assets tokenized.

Earlier this month, Securitize introduced tokenized stock trading on Solana, expanding access to blockchain-based securities.

Anchorpoint Expands Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin Access

Anchorpoint received its stablecoin issuer license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in April 2026. Standard Chartered, HKT, and Animoca Brands established the company as a joint venture.

According to Anchorpoint, each HKDAP maintains a one-to-one value against the Hong Kong dollar. Circulating Tokens are backed by the issuer with assets that are kept apart from the issuer’s operating assets.

Currently, Anchorpoint distributes HKDAP through authorized partners, including HashKey, OSL, and Standard Chartered Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, HSBC launched its RedCoin stablecoin through PayMe on October 23. The rollout targets the payment application’s 3.3 million users.

Unlike HSBC’s private blockchain approach, Anchorpoint intends to expand HKDAP across public blockchain networks.

Solana Foundation Joins Tokenized Money Program

Beyond the blockchain integration, Solana Foundation will join Anchorpoint’s Tokenised Money Adoption Programme as a strategic partner. The program already comprises PwC Hong Kong and is devoted to research, education and industry collaboration.

Lu Yin, Solana Foundation’s Asia-Pacific head, identified payments and tokenized financial products as potential applications.

The company is developing an “open network designed to connect ecosystems,” says Anchorpoint CEO Dominic Maffei.

The foundation plans to establish a local presence in Hong Kong following its participation in the OASES program.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.