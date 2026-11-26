Standard Chartered crypto unit, Zodia Custody, is one of the latest firms to suffer a security breach that reportedly exposed some clients’ and employees’ information. However, Zodia’s CEO, Richard Clark, confirmed that there have been no unauthorized transactions so far, suggesting users’ funds remain safe.

Ad

Ad

Standard Chartered Zodia Suffers Security Incident

According to a Reuters report, Zodia suffered a data breach earlier this week that exposed some client and employee information, including names and email addresses, the company’s CEO confirmed. Clark also told Reuters that they detected the breach on Monday and that their investigation so far shows no evidence of unauthorized transactions.

However, as a precaution, the Standard Chartered-backed custodian took its software offline after Clark said there were attempts to probe its systems. The crypto custodian has since brought its software system back online, and the firm has notified affected clients and regulators.

This incident comes as Standard Chartered looks to expand its crypto offerings. Last month, the financial giant entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Zodia to 100% and fully acquire the UK-based crypto custodian. Meanwhile, as CoinGape reported, StanChart also recently launched direct Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for eligible clients.

This security breach adds to a growing list of recent security incidents involving financial platforms. The top crypto exchange, Binance, suffered the largest crypto hack in late October, in which hackers stole up to $6.3 billion.

Outside of crypto, the U.S. Treasury recently reported a cyberattack against the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The CIA also suffered a security incident, which reportedly targeted U.S. intelligence agencies.

These cyberattacks, including the one against Standard Chartered’s crypto unit, come at a time when there are heightened concerns about the capabilities of AI frontier models and how they can be used by threat actors. However, so far, there has been no evidence pointing to the significant use of AI models n carrying out these attacks.