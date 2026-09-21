Strive Acquires Additional 1,355 Bitcoin, ASST Stock Spikes Over 6%

Vivek Ramaswamy’s corporate Bitcoin treasury Strive acquired an additional 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million. After the latest purchase, the total Bitcoin holdings have reached 26,355 BTC. Moreover, ASST stock price also jumped more than 6% on Monday, extending its monthly rally to over 135%.

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Strive Expands Bitcoin Treasury to 26,355 BTC

According to an official announcement on September 21, the Bitcoin treasury firm purchased 1,355 BTC at an average price of $79,475 per coin between September 14 and 18. These BTCs were purchased using warrants, SATA, and ASST shares sold at-the-market (ATM) offerings.

Strive CEO Matt Cole said “Warrant exercises began last week, generating $21.2M in gross proceeds. Including those proceeds, 57.7% of total capital raised came from SATA proceeds.“

Strive acquired an additional 469 $BTC for $36.6M at an average cost of $77,954 per bitcoin, bringing total holdings to ₿25,000. 100% of the capital raised came from SATA, which now has over $1B notional outstanding.

We increased amplification ratio to 53.5%.$ASST $SATA pic.twitter.com/Nu3EYIBS4R — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) September 14, 2026

With the latest buy, its total Bitcoin holdings increased to 26,355 BTC worth $2.24 billion. Notably, cash and cash equivalents increased to $229.60 million.

Recently, Strive surpassed crypto exchange Bullish to become the 5th-largest Bitcoin treasury company in the world. Notably, Strive is even buying more BTC than Michael Saylor’s Strategy recently as the latter focuses on increasing cash reserves and STRC buybacks.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive last acquired 469 Bitcoin for $36.56 million. The firm remains committed to acquire more BTC every week.

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ASST Stock Rallies 135% in a Month

ASST stock jumped more than 6.5% to $32.10 during the pre-market trading hours on Monday. This signals positive sentiment among investors as Bitcoin price jumped above $85,000 to a 9-month high today, triggering a crypto market recovery.

The stock has rallied more than 135% in a month and 103% year-to-date (YTD). The Bitcoin treasury’s CEO Matt Cole said ASST was the best “2nd-best-performing stock in the U.S.” after it surged over 135% in the past month.

Meanwhile, SATA preferred stock holds above $100 par value. It pays a daily dividend at an annualized rate of $13 per SATA share and an effective yield of 13% as of the latest market close.

Bitcoin price has also jumped 6% to over $85K, with a 24-hour low and high of $80,413 and $85,386, respectively. Moreover, trading volume has increased by 58% in the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

Polymarket data shows a rise in prediction market participants expecting Bitcoin price to reach $100,000 by December.