Home / Crypto News / Strive Acquires Additional 1,355 Bitcoin, ASST Stock Spikes Over 6%

Strive Acquires Additional 1,355 Bitcoin, ASST Stock Spikes Over 6%

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Strive Acquires Additional 1,355 Bitcoin, ASST Stock Spikes Over 6%

Highlights

  • Strive acquired an additional 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million.
  • CEO Matt Cole revaled total Bitcoin holdings have reached 26,355 BTC.
  • ASST stock jumped more than 6% to $32, expanding monthly rally to 135%.
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Vivek Ramaswamy’s corporate Bitcoin treasury Strive acquired an additional 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million. After the latest purchase, the total Bitcoin holdings have reached 26,355 BTC. Moreover, ASST stock price also jumped more than 6% on Monday, extending its monthly rally to over 135%.

Strive Expands Bitcoin Treasury to 26,355 BTC

According to an official announcement on September 21, the Bitcoin treasury firm purchased 1,355 BTC at an average price of $79,475 per coin between September 14 and 18. These BTCs were purchased using warrants, SATA, and ASST shares sold at-the-market (ATM) offerings.

Strive CEO Matt Cole said “Warrant exercises began last week, generating $21.2M in gross proceeds. Including those proceeds, 57.7% of total capital raised came from SATA proceeds.“

With the latest buy, its total Bitcoin holdings increased to 26,355 BTC worth $2.24 billion. Notably, cash and cash equivalents increased to $229.60 million.

Recently, Strive surpassed crypto exchange Bullish to become the 5th-largest Bitcoin treasury company in the world. Notably, Strive is even buying more BTC than Michael Saylor’s Strategy recently as the latter focuses on increasing cash reserves and STRC buybacks.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive last acquired 469 Bitcoin for $36.56 million. The firm remains committed to acquire more BTC every week.

ASST Stock Rallies 135% in a Month

ASST stock jumped more than 6.5% to $32.10 during the pre-market trading hours on Monday. This signals positive sentiment among investors as Bitcoin price jumped above $85,000 to a 9-month high today, triggering a crypto market recovery.

The stock has rallied more than 135% in a month and 103% year-to-date (YTD). The Bitcoin treasury’s CEO Matt Cole said ASST was the best “2nd-best-performing stock in the U.S.” after it surged over 135% in the past month.

Meanwhile, SATA preferred stock holds above $100 par value. It pays a daily dividend at an annualized rate of $13 per SATA share and an effective yield of 13% as of the latest market close.

Bitcoin price has also jumped 6% to over $85K, with a 24-hour low and high of $80,413 and $85,386, respectively. Moreover, trading volume has increased by 58% in the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

Polymarket data shows a rise in prediction market participants expecting Bitcoin price to reach $100,000 by December.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.