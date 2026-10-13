Strive Adds 3,311 BTC to Treasury as Bitcoin Holdings Reach 32,773

Bitcoin treasury firm Strive has purchased 3,311 BTC for approximately $280 million, increasing its total holdings to 32,773 Bitcoin. The acquisition marks another expansion of the company’s corporate Bitcoin reserves.

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Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 32,773 BTC

Strive announced on October 13 that it purchased 3,311 BTC between October 5 and October 9. The company paid an average of approximately $82,300 per Bitcoin, including transaction fees and other expenses.

Following the purchase, the Nasdaq-listed firm’s Bitcoin holdings increased from 29,462 BTC to 32,773 BTC, representing an 11.24% increase. The latest acquisition also pushed its corporate treasury above 30,000 BTC for the first time.

The acquisition follows Strive’s earlier purchase of 2,000 BTC worth approximately $169 million on October 5. The deal brought the company’s overall stockpile to 29,462 BTC prior to their most recent treasury increase.

CEO Matt Cole also shared a Bitcoin tracker with the message “Think ₿igger” ahead of the announcement. The post followed previous Bitcoin tracker updates that preceded additional purchases by the company.

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Strive Reports $208 Million in Warrant Exercises

Alongside its latest acquisition, Strive reported approximately $208 million in exercised warrants to support its capital-raising activities. About 15.3 million warrants remained outstanding before their scheduled October 13 expiration at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

The company also amended its SATA preferred stock documents to establish a minimum issuance price of $100 per share. The amendment makes its earlier pricing policy a binding restriction on future SATA share sales.

Strive has previously used SATA preferred stock financing to support Bitcoin acquisitions. The arrangement allows the company to raise capital without relying entirely on common stock sales.Under the terms of the agreement, the company will be able to issue capital funds without a complete reliance on common stock offerings.

Strive’s Nasdaq-Listed Shares Support Bitcoin Strategy

Strive is a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury and asset management company with its common shares trading on Nasdaq. Its ASST shares provide investors with exposure to a company holding Bitcoin directly on its balance sheet.

The company is also listed on Nasdaq trading its SATA preferred shares, which is another method the firm can finance treasury growth. However, preferred shares carry dividend obligations, while common shareholders remain exposed to Bitcoin price movements.

Meanwhile, BTC was trading at around $83,903.93, up from the previous 24 hours by 0.52%. But Bitcoin posted a 2.21 percent drop in seven-day period, indicating the overall crypto market is also under pressure.

The reported Bitcoin price was approximately 0.71% below Strive’s latest average purchase price of $84,500. Despite the difference, the company continues pursuing its strategy of increasing corporate Bitcoin holdings.

For more security, companies use institutional crypto custody solutions to protect and manage large digital reserves.