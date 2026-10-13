Home / Crypto News / Strive Adds 3,311 BTC to Treasury as Bitcoin Holdings Reach 32,773

Strive Adds 3,311 BTC to Treasury as Bitcoin Holdings Reach 32,773

Coingapestaff
Updated
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Strive and BTC logo

Highlights

  • Strive acquired 3,311 Bitcoin for $280 million, bringing its corporate treasury holdings to 32,773 BTC.
  • Strive reported $208 million in warrant exercises while strengthening SATA preferred share issuance protections.
  • Bitcoin traded near $83,904, below Strive's $84,500 average purchase price, despite recent modest daily gains.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Bitcoin treasury firm Strive has purchased 3,311 BTC for approximately $280 million, increasing its total holdings to 32,773 Bitcoin. The acquisition marks another expansion of the company’s corporate Bitcoin reserves.

Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 32,773 BTC

Strive announced on October 13 that it purchased 3,311 BTC between October 5 and October 9. The company paid an average of approximately $82,300 per Bitcoin, including transaction fees and other expenses.

Following the purchase, the Nasdaq-listed firm’s Bitcoin holdings increased from 29,462 BTC to 32,773 BTC, representing an 11.24% increase. The latest acquisition also pushed its corporate treasury above 30,000 BTC for the first time.

The acquisition follows Strive’s earlier purchase of 2,000 BTC worth approximately $169 million on October 5. The deal brought the company’s overall stockpile to 29,462 BTC prior to their most recent treasury increase.

CEO Matt Cole also shared a Bitcoin tracker with the message “Think ₿igger” ahead of the announcement. The post followed previous Bitcoin tracker updates that preceded additional purchases by the company.

Strive Reports $208 Million in Warrant Exercises

Alongside its latest acquisition, Strive reported approximately $208 million in exercised warrants to support its capital-raising activities. About 15.3 million warrants remained outstanding before their scheduled October 13 expiration at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

The company also amended its SATA preferred stock documents to establish a minimum issuance price of $100 per share. The amendment makes its earlier pricing policy a binding restriction on future SATA share sales.

Strive has previously used SATA preferred stock financing to support Bitcoin acquisitions. The arrangement allows the company to raise capital without relying entirely on common stock sales.Under the terms of the agreement, the company will be able to issue capital funds without a complete reliance on common stock offerings.

Strive’s Nasdaq-Listed Shares Support Bitcoin Strategy

Strive is a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury and asset management company with its common shares trading on Nasdaq. Its ASST shares provide investors with exposure to a company holding Bitcoin directly on its balance sheet.

The company is also listed on Nasdaq trading its SATA preferred shares, which is another method the firm can finance treasury growth. However, preferred shares carry dividend obligations, while common shareholders remain exposed to Bitcoin price movements.

Meanwhile, BTC was trading at around $83,903.93, up from the previous 24 hours by 0.52%. But Bitcoin posted a 2.21 percent drop in seven-day period, indicating the overall crypto market is also under pressure.

The reported Bitcoin price was approximately 0.71% below Strive’s latest average purchase price of $84,500. Despite the difference, the company continues pursuing its strategy of increasing corporate Bitcoin holdings.

For more security, companies use institutional crypto custody solutions to protect and manage large digital reserves.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Wall Street Giant Interactive Brokers Launches Ethereum Staking, Expanding Crypto Offering
Hyperliquid Assistance Fund Buys 48 Million HYPE for $1.36 Billion
S&P Completes First Onchain OTC Derivatives Swap Involving its Tokenized Index on Canton
Breaking: Metaplanet Launches 51.9 Billion Yen Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today, Here’s Why

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

Metaplanet Moves Out 3,881 Bitcoin amid $1.6 Billion in Unrealized Loss

Breaking: Metaplanet Launches 51.9 Billion Yen Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin
Here's Why Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today

Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today, Here’s Why
Binance to Close Mining Pool, Pool Savings, Cloud Mining, Transaction Accelerator Services

Binance to Close Crypto Mining Pool, Cloud Mining & Related Services, Here’s Why
Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps
MSTR Stock Price Forecast as Strategy Emerges the 16th Most-Traded US Stock After 16% Rally

MSTR Stock Price Rises as Barclays Raises Strategy Target to $175
MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.