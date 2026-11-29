CEO of Nasdaq-listed Strive Matt Cole teased a potential Bitcoin holdings and purchase update for next week after posting a chart of the company’s Bitcoin position on X with the caption, “Will Bitcoin inevitably go to infinity?”

Cole shared the chart on Sunday but offered no additional details. The chart shows the company’s Bitcoin position, and the caption invites followers to consider Bitcoin’s long-term upside. Strive trades on Nasdaq under the ticker ASST and ranks among the largest public Bitcoin holders.

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Cole Follows Saylor’s Social Media Playbook

Matt Cole’s post on X mirrors Michael Saylor’s habit of sharing a holdings chart before Strategy files a purchase disclosure. Saylor usually posts a holdings chart on Sundays, then confirms new purchases in a Monday filing.

Meanwhile, the Strive CEO has used the same pattern before, with the chart previously preceding purchase announcements. However, Strive has not confirmed any purchase, so the post only remains a hint.

Cole has repeatedly called Bitcoin cheap and said he wants to expand the company’s treasury. Strive now holds 43,404 BTC, which equals about 0.207% of Bitcoin’s 21 million supply according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries. That stack is worth roughly $2.6 billion and ranks fourth among public corporate holders.

A purchase of about 600 BTC would put Strive level with Metaplanet’s roughly 44,000 BTC. Strive bought more than 15,000 BTC in October and added 251 BTC in mid-November. The November purchase cost about $17.5 million, at an average price near $69,853 per coin.

Strive funds its Bitcoin buying through cash reserves and its SATS and SATA preferred stock programs. Preferred stock lets the company raise capital without selling its Bitcoin, which keeps the treasury growing. Additionally, the company has built its position without relying on any debt or margin financing.

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Bitcoin Trades Well Below Strive’s Cost Basis

Cole’s hint arrives while Bitcoin trades around $59,883 on Sunday, far below its record above $126,000. Bitcoin’s drop from its record has pressured treasury companies that bought at higher prices.

Strive’s average cost basis sits near $87,000 to $88,000 per coin, about $3.81 billion in total. That leaves the treasury sitting roughly $1.2 billion below cost at today’s market price.

The mid-November purchase came near $69,853 per coin, so Bitcoin has since slipped roughly 14% lower. Each purchase at these levels lowers Strive’s average cost basis, though it remains far above the market price.

Cole has argued that lower prices make Bitcoin cheap, and his recent purchases fit that view. Strive could reveal the purchases this coming week through a press release or a regulatory filing.