SwapSpace’s Vasiliy S. on AI Agents, RWA Tokenization and the Future of Crypto Swaps

Exclusive Interview with Vasily Shilov (Vasily S.)

Crypto swapping is no longer just about exchanging one token for another. With hundreds of blockchain networks and thousands of tokens available, finding the right rate and moving assets across different ecosystems can be difficult for users. SwapSpace is trying to make that process easier by bringing multiple providers together on one platform.

The company is also expanding beyond its consumer-facing services, with B2B integrations for wallets and other platforms. At the same time, developments in intent-based trading and AI agents are raising questions about how people will interact with crypto services in the future.

In an exclusive interview with CoinGape, Vasiliy S., Chief Business Development Officer at SwapSpace, discusses liquidity fragmentation, the growing interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, institutional adoption and the possibility of AI agents handling crypto transactions.

Exclusive Interview with Vasiliy S., CBDO at SwapSpace

Q1 SwapSpace describes itself as more than a crypto exchange. What does that mean for users? It’s a good one. So, why is it actually more than a crypto exchange? Because when people think about traditional exchanges, it’s just one point where you’re switching one crypto to another. Talking about SwapSpace, it’s basically an aggregator. Under the hood, there are actually more than 40 providers, and the best thing is that it allows users to compare the quotes, the rates, and get the most out of their exchange, get the best rate, get the best execution. That’s how we’re filtering it, and that’s why it’s more than an exchange. The core thing is that we’re showing who is giving what amount for the exchange. So, for example, I’m switching one BTC into USDT, and one provider is giving me a better quote. That means I’m not losing an additional $20 somewhere and can get the best out of it. It’s more about showing what’s the best choice in the market right now. When you go into Uniswap or Bybit, for example, the only quote they give is their own. So, that’s the difference.

Q2 With so many blockchain networks available, how can crypto swapping help users navigate fragmented liquidity? Still, one of the biggest problems in today’s blockchain world is liquidity fragmentation because we have all of these networks, not only EVM ones, but more exotic ones also. The core problem is usually, do you support them all? Should you? And how are users basically going to choose which way among 600-plus networks out there? Imagine we’re having 40 providers, most of them supporting a lot of blockchains, and we’re accumulating all of this in one place, providing users with endless opportunities. Only on our platform, there’s more than 2,500 tokens, as well as support for more than 613 blockchains. So, the opportunity is already there. The core mindset we’re applying to the product is basically: if you’re trying to find something, we’ve already done it for you. That’s how we’re approaching things at SwapSpace.

Q3 Intent-based trading is gaining attention. Do users still need to see how a transaction is routed, or is it better to leave that process to the platform? Talking about the advantages of each, I think it’s just different ways of execution. The core principle of blockchains is transparency, and if you’re changing the type of execution you’re applying to your product, I cannot say that one is better than another. It’s just different ways to approach it. Somebody prefers privacy. Other people are thinking, “Why do I even need to think about the intent model or not? I don’t care.” It’s a matter of taste, and that’s exactly what we’re also applying. Thinking about our recent partnership with NEAR, we added them inside our coin infrastructure and basically created this additional opportunity for people whose preference is more connected with intent-based models. We’re giving them this opportunity, and that’s how I’m approaching it.

Q4 What recent developments are helping SwapSpace expand beyond its original consumer-facing platform? Originally, SwapSpace started as a centralized exchange aggregator. We mostly worked with major labels like Bybit, Binance and others, comparing quotes from them. Afterwards, we recently added DEXes inside the product, and it’s opened up completely different opportunities and brought in another audience. For people who prefer self-custody and on-chain execution, adding DEXes opened another door.

Q5 SwapSpace has added RWA assets to its platform. What opportunities and challenges do you see in this market? When we just added RWA assets to our platform, it was a hypothesis. We were thinking, “Okay, this might be a big topic in the future because we’re kind of early. Why not try?” After adding them, we saw huge user demand. We were communicating with users of our platform, and, yeah, I mean, it’s there. There’s definitely demand. The biggest challenge for us right now is helping users navigate the availability of the tokens they want, while ensuring full compliance with all regulatory requirements. Since the signals from issuers are quite clear, our goal is to make the user journey as simple as possible. To achieve this, we are refining our UI/UX and adding educational materials. That’s along with other content to help users understand the rules governing the Real-World Asset space. I follow this market closely and believe tokenization will play a growing role, but access rules need to become clearer for users.

Q6 How do you think the crypto swapping experience will change in the coming years? I want to share a little story. Back in the days when I first explored MetaMask, I was super confused. I had a wallet to store assets, but to actually do something with those assets, I needed to go somewhere else and connect it. Back then, those platforms looked shady. They didn’t look like something I wanted to use because we’re used to banks, banking apps and so on. What’s happening now is that all of these flows are being executed brilliantly, especially with SwapSpace, Uniswap, 1inch and other major players out there. Connecting this to what’s going to be next in terms of UX and UI improvements, I think we’re going to be soon coming to the post-Web agentic era, where humans are no longer interacting directly with everything. Humans might not be interacting with the internet and swap platforms in the same way they do today. Maybe the cool idea for the next five to ten years will be to stop adapting everything to make it easy for humans or look beautiful to humans, and instead adapt it for agents and make it look beautiful for agents.

Q7 Could AI agents eventually handle most crypto swaps? What happens if an agent makes a mistake or loses a user's money? Currently, most of the viewers are familiar with MCP technology. It’s basically modules that allow agents to do different things, including on-chain interactions. The cool thing I’m seeing is that more competitors and regular developers are trying to implement something similar, creating their own entities that integrate with blockchain, interact with it, transact and do many other things. I’m not sure yet how it’s going to look or how it should work because there are compliance questions, as well as security and trust questions. And if agents are doing fraud, who’s responsible? Me, you, the government, who? We need to think about this in a way that doesn’t involve AI destroying humanity and so on. But it would still be very nice to have automated trading based on knowledge from the internet or something a friend has told me about a new coin. Instead of me going out there on an exchange and doing something myself, the agents could catch up, and I could simply say, “Jarvis, help with this.” It would be fun. I think more and more companies will soon be releasing documentation on how to implement their trading terminals for on-chain trading with AI agents. But who knows what problems we’re going to see afterwards? Like any emerging trend, AI-driven trading brings with it a host of new risks and opportunities.

Q8 What would you like to tell SwapSpace users and businesses building in crypto? The last thing I want to add to this conversation, talking to users who are enjoying the platform itself, is that the former days of new coin days are kind of gone. A new era is coming. It’s going to be institutional, and more and more, even your grandma is going to be using blockchain without even feeling it. So, think about it as a new opportunity to jump into space, learn more about the technology itself and build new products. And guys, if you’re building something, let’s connect.

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Disclaimer: The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.