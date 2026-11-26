Switzerland opened its market to direct Bitcoin investment through an exchange-traded fund on November 26. The new product, BBIT, began trading on SIX Swiss Exchange with 350 BTC in assets.

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Switzerland’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF Launches With 350 BTC

Zurich-based BIT Asset Management introduced its Bitcoin Fund ETF with initial assets exceeding $20 million. Investors can access the cryptocurrency through conventional bank and brokerage accounts without managing private keys.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) authorized BBIT on October 20 after an 18-month review. The regulator allowed the investment fund to include only Bitcoin as an underlying asset, thus exempting the fund from diversification requirements.

Trading takes place in Swiss francs and U.S. dollars, with Flow Traders providing market liquidity. BBIT’s NAV is based on the SIX Bitcoin Reference Rate and BBIT is traded under the international securities identification number CH1593447597 on SIX Swiss Exchange.

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BBIT Offers Swiss Bitcoin Custody and Lower Investment Fees

Under Swiss investment fund law, the ETF maintains its cryptocurrency holdings separately from the investment manager’s assets.AMINA Bank stores Bitcoin offline, while Pernet von Ballmoos independently oversees the fund’s regulatory compliance.

The annual expense ratio of the investment product is 0.19%. Holdings are published daily during the trading day. Qualifying investors are able to swap their current bitcoins into ETF shares without selling them.

The development comes as the European financial institutions and banks are increasingly interested in the investment products related to cryptocurrencies. As CoinGape previously reported, UniCredit introduced a Bitcoin-linked investment product that offers protection at maturity.

Swiss Bitcoin ETF Debuts Amid Rising US Fund Withdrawals

The move by Switzerland to join the spot Bitcoin ETF market follows a period of withdrawals from U.S. funds. Throughout November, institutional investors have reduced their exposure to cryptocurrency investment products amid ongoing market volatility.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, US spot Bitcoin ETF withdrawals reached $4.94 billion during November. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for approximately 84% of those withdrawals recorded through November 24.

Meanwhile, BIT Asset Management plans to expand the fund’s distribution into additional markets following regulatory approval. FINMA has also acknowledged interest from other investment firms seeking authorization to introduce Bitcoin ETFs.