Home / Crypto News / Taiwan Court Orders Website Blocks on Coinbase and Kalshi Over Suspected Election Betting

Taiwan Court Orders Website Blocks on Coinbase and Kalshi Over Suspected Election Betting

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Taiwan FSC Opens the Gates for Investments in Bitcoin ETF

Highlights

  • A New Taipei court blocked domestic access to Coinbase and Kalshi over suspected for-profit election gambling, weeks before Taiwan’s November 28 local elections.
  • Authorities cited the Public Officials Election and Recall Act, under which bettors face up to six months in prison and operators up to five years.
  • The block adds to mounting global pressure on prediction markets, following similar action against Polymarket in Taiwan and South Korea.
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Taiwan has blocked domestic access to Coinbase and prediction-market platform Kalshi over suspicions of for-profit gambling tied to election outcomes.

A New Taipei court authorized the restrictions after a request from Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. The move comes weeks ahead of the island’s November 28 local elections.

Taiwan Court Orders Website Blocks Citing Election Integrity

Authorities cited violations of the Public Officials Election and Recall Act, which bars operating gambling for profit based on election or recall outcomes.

Some Coinbase users in Taiwan reported losing website access as early as October 14.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau framed the blocks as necessary to prevent overseas interference ahead of city-level elections that serve as a key test of support for President Lai Ching-te’s government.

Under a 2023 amendment to the election law, bettors risk up to six months in prison. Operators face sentences of up to five years.

Taiwanese authorities have also separately warned that funds from mainland China could flow through underground financial channels to influence the vote.

This is not the first time Taiwan has acted against prediction platforms.

South Korea’s block of Polymarket earlier this year showed a similar pattern across Asia, where election-related wagering triggers swift regulatory action.

Kalshi’s main rival Polymarket has also previously been blocked in Taiwan.

Neither Coinbase nor Kalshi responded to requests for comment at the time of the Bloomberg report that first broke the story.

Regulatory Pressure Mounts Globally for Coinbase and Kalshi

The Taiwan action adds to a growing stack of regulatory friction facing prediction markets worldwide.

In the United States, Coinbase has sued multiple states over prediction market restrictions, arguing that the CFTC holds federal jurisdiction and that states cannot override it.

Separately, Kalshi sought full Sixth Circuit review of a ruling that allowed Ohio and Tennessee to enforce gambling laws against its sports contracts.

The Coinbase-Kalshi relationship runs deeper than a simple rivalry. Kalshi tapped Coinbase to manage USDC deposits on its platform as part of a broader ‘Everything Exchange’ strategy.

Taiwan’s website block now creates a concrete example of how local election laws can cut off cross-border access, even for regulated U.S. platforms.

Back home, scrutiny is not limited to courts and regulators. New York City’s council probed Coinbase, Kalshi, and Polymarket over alleged deceptive advertising of prediction market products.

That probe signals that domestic political pressure is building alongside international regulatory risk.

Asia remains a critical growth region for crypto exchanges. Investors tracking Coinbase (COIN) will note that each new jurisdiction-level block chips away at the addressable market for prediction contracts.

Market participants will watch for official statements from both platforms and whether app-based access survives the court-ordered website restrictions.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.