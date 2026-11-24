Elon Musk-led Tesla and SpaceX have appointed five directors across two special board committees to negotiate a potential $3.5 trillion all-stock merger, according to a Financial Times report. The directors will aim to finalize terms by the end of 2026, with odds for the Tesla-SpaceX merger surging on Kalshi.

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Tesla and SpaceX Name Directors to Lead Merger Talks

Financial Times report published Nov. 24, 2026, stated that Tesla directors Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung will lead one side, while SpaceX directors Roelof Botha and Randy Glein lead the other, according to people familiar with the matter.

The committees are evaluating an all-stock combination and examining business overlaps across AI, robotics, chip manufacturing, energy, and aerospace. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX, while Evercore is advising Tesla about the potential $3.5 trillion merger.

Tesla valuation sits near $1.45 trillion, with SpaceX’s valuation about $2.06 trillion, which adds up to about $3.5 trillion. Earlier estimates show that each Tesla share would convert into about 0.7 SpaceX shares after the merger, leaving Tesla holders with roughly 40% of the combined company.

Elon Musk runs both companies and has stepped aside from the talks because of conflict of interest. However, Tesla’s October 22 quarterly filing said any arrangement with SpaceX would still need his approval in his controlling role. Musk told investors on SpaceX’s earnings call that combining his AI, robotics, EV and aerospace businesses would be a good idea.

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Odds for Tesla-SpaceX Merger Surge on Kalshi

As Coingape reported earlier, Barclays analyst Dan Levy said Tesla and SpaceX could announce a deal ‘within weeks’, ahead of Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, which he expected by December 6. However, Tesla scheduled that meeting for December 3 with no merger resolution on the agenda, so shareholders will not vote on a deal then.

Nonetheless, Kalshi’s market, titled “When will Tesla and SpaceX merge?”, which lists contracts for a deal before February 1, March 1, and April 1, 2027, has experienced a surge in the wake of Tesla and SpaceX revealing directors to spearhead the talks.

The February contract shows a 55% chance, up 7 points, while the March contract shows 62%, up 6 points. However, the April contract sits at 62% after dropping a point. The market has drawn about $1.97 million in trading volume, and the chart shows odds sat far lower for most of the year, apart from brief spikes.

Earlier reports also indicate that HSBC raised its Tesla price target to $359 from $157, citing a possible SpaceX merger premium. However, neither of the companies has announced agreed terms, and market odds do not set an announcement date.

Both firms also face scrutiny ahead of a potential merger, with US regulators scrutinizing SpaceX’s US defense contracts and Tesla’s reliance on China.