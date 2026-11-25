Issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, Tether, demands up to 20% from victims seeking to redeem their frozen USDT following crypto hacks. The charges led by the project’s team have raised concerns about the company’s recovery process and its published fee structure. However, reports confirming that the victims have accepted the terms have yet to be disclosed.

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Tether’s Reported 20% Fee Raises Question Regarding the Company’s Recovery Process

As reported by Bloomberg, the 20% fee differs from the recovery charges laid down in Tether’s official guidelines. The company’s published policy says that it may charge up to 10% of the recovered amount of $1000, which, when assisting with certain mistaken transfers, is greater.

In the outlined guidelines, Tether describes the token recovery as a process for retrieving USDT sent to an unsupported or recoverable destination. Also, Tether has exercised caution over whether a recovery attempt is achievable and does not guarantee a successful outcome. Meanwhile, the company distinguishes these cases from legal matters attributed to theft or scam. Its guidelines direct users to report any suspicious incident to the Tether Information Requests teams.

That disparity raises concerns about whether the reported 20% charges concerns a different reissuance process instead of ordinary mistaken-transfer recovery. The available reports do not establish the exact terms offered to such a victim.

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Tether’s Role in the Binance Hack Puts Reissuance Under Scrutiny

The recent reports come at a time Tether is facing renewed attention over its role in recovering assets linked to the October Biance hack. A November 24 report by Bloomberg examined how Tether and Circle froze accounts used to transfer stolen cryptocurrency. Their actions drew attention to the control stablecoin issuers retain over tokens running on their networks.

Previously, Tether disclosed that it had frozen more than $1.5 billion USDT tied to the Binance incident. In a previous report by Reuters, Binance was working directly with Tether to arrange the return of frozen assets.

A spokesperson for Tether disclosed to Reuters the company’s plan to cooperate with Binance and relevant authorities on reissuing the tokens. The exchange had stated that third parties froze or intercepted nearly $2.85 billion in stolen assets. The process is very important because Tether can freeze USDT and issue replacement tokens under certain circumstances. This process gives the company a role in recovery efforts that holders or many other cryptocurrencies cannot exercise through assets.

Tether Faces Questions Over Transparency and Victim Costs

Tether’s 20% fee structure contributes to additional concern for people whose assets become frozen following a security incident. Affected victims may face uncertainty over ownership claims, investigations, and the legal steps required to recover funds. A clear explanation of applicable charges could aid in differentiating routine token recovery from cases involving stolen cryptocurrencies and law enforcement requests.

In the meantime, the reported fee quotes remain allegations instead of confirmed payments or a publicly announced change to Tether’s policy. The company’s published guidelines continue to state a fee of up to 10%, or $1000, for qualifying recovery requests.