Bitmine acquired more Ethereum last week, with its holdings now representing 4.98% of the total Ethereum supply. This comes as the BMNR stock rebounds following last week’s crash, which saw ETH and the broader crypto market reach new lows.

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Bitmine Acquires 7,819 ETH as Holdings Reach 4.98% of Total Supply

In a press release, the Ethereum treasury firm announced that it acquired 7,819 ETH over the past week. The company continues to maintain its streak of weekly consecutive Ethereum purchases since it adopted ETH as its reserve asset last year.

This latest purchase comes amid last week’s crypto crash, which saw the ETH price drop below $1,700. Bitmine now holds 6,085,564 ETH, which represents 4.98% of the total Ethereum supply. The company is now 99% of the way to holding 5% of the total supply.

The company’s total staked ETH now stands at 5,227,037 ETH, worth around $9 billion at the current ETH price. Bitmine continues to double down on Ethereum despite the recent crypto market downtrend, with the company in the red on its investment.

DropsTab data show that the Ethereum treasury firm is sitting on an unrealized loss of $9.4 billion on its total investment of just over $20.1 billion. This has also impacted the company’s stock, which is down over 53% year-to-date (YTD).

However, amid the announcement of the latest purchase, the BMNR stock has bounced from its recent lows as ETH and the broader crypto market bounce. The crypto stock is up more than 14% in premarket trading, currently trading at around $15, according to TradingView data.

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