Trump Flags Digital Money Risks After $6.3B Binance Heist

President Donald Trump said he has “always felt it was a little bit dangerous” to move money digitally, as the White House confirmed it is looking into the Binance hack that drained $6.3 billion from the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, October 31, Trump acknowledged Binance’s claim that the situation was “pretty much under control.” He added, pointedly, “We’ll see.”

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White House Steps In as North Korea Links Emerge

The Binance hack, confirmed as the largest crypto theft on record, was traced to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop.

The attacker accessed a service container and pushed unauthorized withdrawals across roughly 10 blockchain networks in about 20 minutes.

Blockchain analytics firms have pointed to North Korea’s Lazarus Group as the culprit.

As Chainalysis and TRM Labs attributed the breach to North Korea’s TraderTraitor unit, analysts noted fund commingling patterns that mirror prior state-sponsored attacks, including the Bybit and Bitget incidents.

When asked directly whether Pyongyang was behind the attack, Trump said, “We don’t know.” That uncertainty has not slowed the response.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are engaged. Meanwhile, stablecoin issuers moved fast. Tether froze approximately $1.57 billion in USDT, and Circle froze over $800 million in USDC.

Ripple also froze $200 million in RLUSD as part of a coordinated on-chain containment effort. In total, roughly $3 billion in stolen assets has been frozen.

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SAFU Fund and Recovery Timeline Under the Microscope

Binance CEO Richard Teng moved quickly to contain the fallout. He confirmed the exchange’s initial investigation into the $6.3B hack pointed to the compromised laptop as the primary entry point.

Co-founder CZ pledged full coverage of losses. CZ’s public declaration that the $6 billion loss will be recovered drew on the SAFU fund and company reserves, which Binance has pegged at approximately $6.34 billion.

Withdrawal services remained paused at the time of writing, with reopening expected within 48 hours of the breach.

Trump’s “dangerous” framing adds a new political layer to the Binance hack saga. On-chain analysts drew swift comparisons to the FTX collapse.

Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium hit levels last seen during FTX’s fall, according to CryptoQuant’s CEO. The CFTC’s chair said the incident highlighted why the agency’s proposed rules for crypto exchanges are needed.

The Digital Chamber echoed that call, urging Congress to pass legislation giving the CFTC formal authority over exchanges.

The Clarity Act, which passed the House last year, remains stalled in the Senate.

Whether Trump’s skepticism shifts that political calculus, or drives institutional investors away from centralized platforms, is the question heading into the week.

The broader market impact of the Binance hack has been relatively contained so far. Bitcoin briefly tested the mid-to-high $70,000s before stabilizing.

Investors are now watching three things closely, the White House probe’s next move, Binance’s proof-of-reserves disclosure, and whether the political fallout accelerates or stalls the Clarity Act’s path through the Senate.

For live updates on asset freezes and recovery status, Binance’s hack coverage remains active.