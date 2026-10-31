Home / Crypto News / Trump Flags Digital Money Risks After $6.3B Binance Heist

Trump Flags Digital Money Risks After $6.3B Binance Heist

Pardon Joshua
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Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Democrats Request Treasury & DOJ To Clarify Binance's Ties To Trump

Highlights

  • Trump said it’s “always felt” dangerous to move money digitally as the White House probes the $6.3B Binance hack.
  • Chainalysis and TRM Labs tie the breach to North Korea’s TraderTraitor unit, though Trump said “We don’t know.”
  • About $3B in stolen assets has been frozen, and Binance says its SAFU fund and reserves will cover losses.
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President Donald Trump said he has “always felt it was a little bit dangerous” to move money digitally, as the White House confirmed it is looking into the Binance hack that drained $6.3 billion from the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, October 31, Trump acknowledged Binance’s claim that the situation was “pretty much under control.” He added, pointedly, “We’ll see.”

White House Steps In as North Korea Links Emerge

The Binance hack, confirmed as the largest crypto theft on record, was traced to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop.

The attacker accessed a service container and pushed unauthorized withdrawals across roughly 10 blockchain networks in about 20 minutes.

Blockchain analytics firms have pointed to North Korea’s Lazarus Group as the culprit.

As Chainalysis and TRM Labs attributed the breach to North Korea’s TraderTraitor unit, analysts noted fund commingling patterns that mirror prior state-sponsored attacks, including the Bybit and Bitget incidents.

When asked directly whether Pyongyang was behind the attack, Trump said, “We don’t know.” That uncertainty has not slowed the response.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are engaged. Meanwhile, stablecoin issuers moved fast. Tether froze approximately $1.57 billion in USDT, and Circle froze over $800 million in USDC.

Ripple also froze $200 million in RLUSD as part of a coordinated on-chain containment effort. In total, roughly $3 billion in stolen assets has been frozen.

SAFU Fund and Recovery Timeline Under the Microscope

Binance CEO Richard Teng moved quickly to contain the fallout. He confirmed the exchange’s initial investigation into the $6.3B hack pointed to the compromised laptop as the primary entry point.

Co-founder CZ pledged full coverage of losses. CZ’s public declaration that the $6 billion loss will be recovered drew on the SAFU fund and company reserves, which Binance has pegged at approximately $6.34 billion.

Withdrawal services remained paused at the time of writing, with reopening expected within 48 hours of the breach.

Trump’s “dangerous” framing adds a new political layer to the Binance hack saga. On-chain analysts drew swift comparisons to the FTX collapse.

Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium hit levels last seen during FTX’s fall, according to CryptoQuant’s CEO. The CFTC’s chair said the incident highlighted why the agency’s proposed rules for crypto exchanges are needed.

The Digital Chamber echoed that call, urging Congress to pass legislation giving the CFTC formal authority over exchanges.

The Clarity Act, which passed the House last year, remains stalled in the Senate.

Whether Trump’s skepticism shifts that political calculus, or drives institutional investors away from centralized platforms, is the question heading into the week.

The broader market impact of the Binance hack has been relatively contained so far. Bitcoin briefly tested the mid-to-high $70,000s before stabilizing.

Investors are now watching three things closely, the White House probe’s next move, Binance’s proof-of-reserves disclosure, and whether the political fallout accelerates or stalls the Clarity Act’s path through the Senate.

For live updates on asset freezes and recovery status, Binance’s hack coverage remains active.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.