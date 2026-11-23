American Bitcoin Corp., co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., has secured a $150 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility from FalconX. The Nasdaq-listed company’s shares rose 9% in premarket trading Monday, following the November 23 announcement.

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American Bitcoin Secures $150 Million FalconX Financing

American Bitcoin announced that its subsidiary signed the revolving credit agreement on November 18. FalconX Charlie, an affiliate of digital asset brokerage FalconX, will provide the financing.

The company plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes and business expansion. The agreement allows American Bitcoin to borrow against its Bitcoin holdings without selling the assets or issuing additional shares.

The SEC filing states the facility has a loan fee of 5.95 per cent per annum and other fees on unused amounts. The agreement will run until November 18, 2028, but it can be extended for three years at the discretion of both parties.

American Bitcoin’s CEO Mike Ho said that the financing will help the company’s operations and future growth without affecting existing shareholders. The company had not drawn any funds under the agreement as of November 23.

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FalconX Agreement Sets Bitcoin Collateral Requirements

The financing requires American Bitcoin to pledge Bitcoin worth 143% of its outstanding borrowing. Anchorage Digital Bank will take the collateral and FalconX will track the value of the collateral against the amount of the loan outstanding.

If collateral coverage falls below 130%, FalconX can request additional Bitcoin to restore the required ratio. A decline below 105% could trigger default proceedings and the liquidation of pledged assets.

However, the agreement allows American Bitcoin to request collateral releases when coverage remains above 163% for 30 consecutive days. The company can repay borrowed amounts without penalties and use the credit line again before the end of the term.

The arrangement follows growing institutional activity involving FalconX, including Bitwise’s cryptocurrency purchases through the brokerage. FalconX provides trading and financing services to institutional clients across digital asset markets.

American Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 8,500 BTC

The financing announcement comes after American Bitcoin disclosed that its coin reserves have recently surpassed 8,500 BTC. As of 30th September, the company has at least 8,427 BTC, an increase over the previous amount of Bitcoin held.

American Bitcoin operates mining facilities and maintains a Bitcoin accumulation strategy under majority owner Hut 8. Its expanding reserves follow recent developments involving Trump-linked cryptocurrency businesses, including renewed scrutiny of their financial activities.

Meanwhile, FalconX sales director Oliver Sitt revealed that collateralized lending enables businesses to secure working capital without having to sell Bitcoin. The agreement allows the lender to recover only pledged collateral (except in cases of fraud or willful misconduct).

American Bitcoin states in its SEC filing that as of November 23, there were no withdrawals made from the $150 million facility. The agreement will be available for qualifying borrowings until November 2028, depending on its collateral requirements.