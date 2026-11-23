The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a forfeiture action to recover $1.1 billion in USDC from North Korean actors linked to the $6 billion Binance hack. Notably, the DOJ has so far recovered nearly $3 billion of the $6.3 billion the hackers stole from the crypto exchange.

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DOJ Files To Recover $1.1 Billion In USDC Tied To Binance Hack

In a press release, the DOJ announced that it has filed a forfeiture action over $1.1 billion in USDC that North Korean actors obtained from Binance during the October 2026 hack.

“This action is part of the greater government effort to assist Binance in recovering over $6 billion in stolen assets. To date, the United States has assisted in the freezing, seizing, and/or the return of almost $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency from multiple sources since the theft from Binance on or about Oct. 29,” the release read.

The DOJ also noted that the $1.1 billion in USDC forms part of the proceeds and laundered funds from the Binance hack. The Justice Department filed an action last week requesting a restraining order over these same funds.

This comes as the hackers look to launder the remaining funds that they stole from the crypto exchange. As CoinGape recently reported, the Binance hacker laundered more than $136 million in ETH through THORChain.

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Crypto Exchange Engages Independent Security Firms

Amid efforts to recover the stolen funds tied to the Binance hack, the crypto exchange has engaged independent security firms. In an X post, the top crypto exchange announced that it has hired Mandiant, SlowMist, and Verichains to independently review its security procedures.

“The security of our users’ assets is our first responsibility. We’re committed to acting on what they find. These reviews will validate our current security infrastructure, assess our security posture going forward, and help strengthen the protections people expect from our platform,” the exchange said.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the exchange has since replenished virtually all the funds stolen in the hack. The exchange replenished these funds from its corporate treasury, its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), and its future insurance fund.