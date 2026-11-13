Home / Crypto News / UAE Royal-Linked Crypto Miner Citadel Holds $532M in Bitcoin, Arkham Reports

UAE Royal-Linked Crypto Miner Citadel Holds $532M in Bitcoin, Arkham Reports

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Bitcoin logo Citadel

Highlights

  • Citadel continues to accumulate Bitcoin through its Abu Dhabi operations
  • 85% of the UAE-linked miner is owned by 2pointzero, owned by International Holdings Company (IHC)
  • Citadel currently boasts about $532M worth of Bitcoin, according to the latest report from Arkham
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Abu Dhabi’s royal family-linked Bitcoin mining company, Citadel, reportedly holds approximately $532M worth of Bitcoin. The latest report was published by analytics company Arkham, as Citadel continues to produce Bitcoin through its UAE operations. Citadel’s Bitcoin accumulation drew public attention following the country’s growing involvement in Bitcoin mining and the role state-linked companies are playing in the accumulation of digital assets.

Citadel Continues to Intensify Bitcoin Mining Operations With $532M in Holdings 

Arkham’s recent update on Citadel’s BTC holdings shows that the Bitcoin accumulation is linked to production rather than depending entirely on purchases through cryptocurrency exchanges. The latest report comes after Arkham identified Bitcoin addresses connected to the UAE in August 2025.

According to the analytics platform Arkham, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had approximately $700 million in mined Bitcoin. Furthermore, Arkham linked the Bitcoin holdings to mining operations spearheaded by Citadel. Arkham’s investigation disclosed about 9,300 BTC already mined, with 6,300 BTC retained at the time of investigation.

Also, the discovery attributed Citadel’s mining operations to a mining facility sitting on 80,000 square meters on Al Reem in Abu Dhabi. It took Citadel six months to develop the facility in collaboration with Phoenix Group and IHC in 2022.

Arkham Attributes Citadel Ownership to Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family

The ownership structure of Citadel attributes the mining operation to prominent corporate interest in the United Arab Emirates. According to Arkham’s ownership details of Citadel, 2pointzero has the highest stake in Citadel, about 85%. Meanwhile, IHC has 100% ownership of 2pointzero with UAE Royal Group holding a 61% stake in IHC.

Additionally, UAE Royal Group is linked to Sheikh Tahoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi. Conversely, the ownership structure connects Citadel’s BTC  mining operations to a broader network of businesses attributed to the Emirates royal family. These collaborations further explain why Arkham’s research caught a lot of attention beyond the mining industry. The company’s Bitcoin holdings show a major involvement of a prominent UAE business network in digital asset acquisition.

UAE Builds Bitcoin Holdings Through Mining Operations 

Citadel’s reported Bitcoin holdings are another proof of how Bitcoin mining can contribute to institutional cryptocurrency holdingsUnlike governments that accumulate Bitcoin through market purchases or seizure, the holdings connected to the UAE, as reported by Arkham, stemmed from mining operations. The approach lets the company mine and produce Bitcoin through dedicated infrastructure and continue to hold a large portion of its output.

The recent $532M holdings in Bitcoin signify the value of its holdings, compared to a fixed value. Price fluctuation of BTC can have a significant effect on the dollar value of the reserve even without the company selling or moving its coins. In the meantime, Citadel’s continued mining operations continue to add relevance to UAE-linked activity in the broader Bitcoin market. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
HYPE Price Jumps as Latin American Exchange Bitso Expands Hyperliquid Access
Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. PPI Inflation Comes In Below Expectations
FBI Warns of North Korean Fake Video Call Tactics Following $400M Crypto Hack
Huang Exit Fuels Nvidia Bulls As Retail Traders Buy $111M NVDA Stock In Minutes
Kalshi Ends Advisory Deal With Donald Trump Jr. Over Polymarket Conflict of Interest

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

Nominations are now live

Celebrating the leaders, innovators and projects shaping crypto and Web3.
Nominate Now

Related Articles

an image of the Bitcoin logo and PPI text

Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. PPI Inflation Comes In Below Expectations
an image to represent the Strategy news

Strategy To Be Removed From MSCI’s Indexes Over ‘Non-Operating’ Rule
an image of the Deutsche Bank building

Deutsche Bank Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Custody Service
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Prediction: How the 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections Could Impact Crypto

XRP Takes Lead Over Bitcoin, Ethereum As Whales Buy $72M XRP
US-Iran War Deal Expected This Week, Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $90K?

Bitcoin Flashes 2023-Style Parabolic Rally As Trump Media Reveals $112M BTC Buy
an image of the Strategy logo

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 1,036 Bitcoin, Repurchases STRC Stock

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.