UAE Royal-Linked Crypto Miner Citadel Holds $532M in Bitcoin, Arkham Reports

Abu Dhabi’s royal family-linked Bitcoin mining company, Citadel, reportedly holds approximately $532M worth of Bitcoin. The latest report was published by analytics company Arkham, as Citadel continues to produce Bitcoin through its UAE operations. Citadel’s Bitcoin accumulation drew public attention following the country’s growing involvement in Bitcoin mining and the role state-linked companies are playing in the accumulation of digital assets.

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Citadel Continues to Intensify Bitcoin Mining Operations With $532M in Holdings

Arkham’s recent update on Citadel’s BTC holdings shows that the Bitcoin accumulation is linked to production rather than depending entirely on purchases through cryptocurrency exchanges. The latest report comes after Arkham identified Bitcoin addresses connected to the UAE in August 2025.

How Arkham found the UAE’s Bitcoin In August 2025 Arkham made the first public identification of the UAE’s Bitcoin addresses. Arkham matched on-chain mining wallets against time-lapse satellite imagery of the Al Reem Island facility, and Citadel’s transfers with Phoenix Group against official reports. Citadel are still mining Bitcoin, and currently hold $532M BTC. — Arkham (@arkham) November 12, 2026

According to the analytics platform Arkham, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had approximately $700 million in mined Bitcoin. Furthermore, Arkham linked the Bitcoin holdings to mining operations spearheaded by Citadel. Arkham’s investigation disclosed about 9,300 BTC already mined, with 6,300 BTC retained at the time of investigation.

Also, the discovery attributed Citadel’s mining operations to a mining facility sitting on 80,000 square meters on Al Reem in Abu Dhabi. It took Citadel six months to develop the facility in collaboration with Phoenix Group and IHC in 2022.

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Arkham Attributes Citadel Ownership to Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family

The ownership structure of Citadel attributes the mining operation to prominent corporate interest in the United Arab Emirates. According to Arkham’s ownership details of Citadel, 2pointzero has the highest stake in Citadel, about 85%. Meanwhile, IHC has 100% ownership of 2pointzero with UAE Royal Group holding a 61% stake in IHC.

Additionally, UAE Royal Group is linked to Sheikh Tahoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi. Conversely, the ownership structure connects Citadel’s BTC mining operations to a broader network of businesses attributed to the Emirates royal family. These collaborations further explain why Arkham’s research caught a lot of attention beyond the mining industry. The company’s Bitcoin holdings show a major involvement of a prominent UAE business network in digital asset acquisition.

UAE Builds Bitcoin Holdings Through Mining Operations

Citadel’s reported Bitcoin holdings are another proof of how Bitcoin mining can contribute to institutional cryptocurrency holdings. Unlike governments that accumulate Bitcoin through market purchases or seizure, the holdings connected to the UAE, as reported by Arkham, stemmed from mining operations. The approach lets the company mine and produce Bitcoin through dedicated infrastructure and continue to hold a large portion of its output.

The recent $532M holdings in Bitcoin signify the value of its holdings, compared to a fixed value. Price fluctuation of BTC can have a significant effect on the dollar value of the reserve even without the company selling or moving its coins. In the meantime, Citadel’s continued mining operations continue to add relevance to UAE-linked activity in the broader Bitcoin market.