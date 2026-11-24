Italy’s second-largest bank, UniCredit, has launched a Bitcoin-linked investment certificate offering 100% capital protection at maturity. The six-year product allows eligible Italian retail customers to access Bitcoin-related returns, capped at 65%.

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UniCredit Opens Bitcoin Investment To Retail Customers

According to UniCredit’s announcement, subscriptions opened November 24 and will close December 18, 2026. The bank provides the euro-denominated certificate in its investment advisory services in Italy.

The certificate gives exposure to the Bitcoin ETP from BlackRock without the need to hold Bitcoin. The product is listed on the Monaco Stock Exchange, and will mature on December 22, 2032.

Chicco Di Stasi, UniCredit’s Head of Group Investment Product Solutions, commented on the launch. He pointed to growing demand from customers and other similar products that had been released in Germany and Austria.

“Diversification is no longer just a prudential rule, but the key to capturing future value. In response to ever-increasing demand from our clients, we are offering this opportunity to Italian savers for the first time ever,” he said.

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Unicredit Bitcoin Certificate Caps Returns at 65%

Under the product’s terms, investors participate in positive movements of the underlying Bitcoin ETP. However, the certificate limits total gains to 65% over the six-year term.

A minimum investment of €1,000 is required for the certificate, which is available via UniCredit’s advice services.

However, the protection is subject to the financial obligations of UniCredit at maturity. An investor who sells prior to maturity may get less than the value invested.

The certificate does not pay interest, and some specific events may result in early redemption.

Elsewhere, Deutsche Bank recently launched Bitcoin and Ethereum custody services for institutional clients. In November 11, plans had been announced for tokenization and digital asset settlement services for the rollout.

European Banks Expand Access to Bitcoin Products

The new product from UniCredit comes at a time when European financial institutions are also becoming more interested in blockchain-based financial services. As previously reported, the Swiss National Bank and eight other institutions are looking at tokenized settlement in Project Helvetia.

Settlement systems and financial markets are developing blockchain testing in Europe. According to the European Central Bank, 64 participants conducted over 50 trials and experiments. The initiative handled transactions amounting to almost €1.6 billion in central bank money.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) regulates cryptocurrency services in the EU member countries. Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) has approved certain tokenized securities as eligible collateral under specific Eurosystem conditions.

For UniCredit, Di Stasi said that the certificate was an extension of existing products in Germany and Austria. The bank’s Italian product is only available for subscription to eligible advisory customers in the announced time window.