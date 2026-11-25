US intelligence officials have reportedly found no evidence that China directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The assessment follows his return to the company on Monday.

During a classified briefing on Tuesday, November 24, intelligence officials told congressional staffers that evidence collected so far suggests the affair may have been personal rather than an operation orchestrated by Beijing.

Alice Huang reportedly had contact with China’s Ministry of State Security during the relationship, though authorities found no indication that she supplied the agency with significant intelligence.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Still Faces Congressional Scrutiny

The intelligence findings lend some support to the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Huang less than two weeks after his resignation. The board had cited assurances from senior US government officials when explaining its decision to bring him back.

However, the question of whether restricted Nvidia chips made their way into China remains unresolved. Federal authorities continue to investigate suspected chip smuggling involving Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company where Alice Huang previously held an executive position.

Nvidia has not abandoned its own investigation. In its November 23 announcement, the company said an independent committee would continue examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged foreign intelligence effort.

Huang is also expected to face questions from lawmakers when he appears before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3 for a public hearing on US export controls.

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Nvidia Agrees to $290 Million Crypto Mining Settlement

As Nvidia deals with the fallout from Huang’s affair, the chipmaker has moved to resolve a longstanding dispute with investors over its cryptocurrency mining revenue.

Nvidia agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit brought by shareholders in 2018. At issue was how the company accounted for demand from cryptocurrency miners buying graphics cards originally designed for gaming.

Shareholders argued that Nvidia had exaggerated the strength of its gaming business by failing to adequately disclose how much of its revenue depended on cryptocurrency mining.

The company denied wrongdoing. Lawyers for the investors are seeking court approval of the settlement and plan to request up to $62 million in legal fees.

NVDA Stock Gives Up Gains From Jensen Huang’s Return

The relief that swept through financial markets following Huang’s reinstatement has proved short-lived. Technology shares came under renewed pressure on Wednesday as concerns over the cost of building AI infrastructure resurfaced.

The recovery in digital assets has also faded after Trump’s tariff update. Bitcoin traded above $63,000 on Monday but has since fallen below $60,000, giving back much of its recovery alongside technology stocks.

Nvidia shares, which jumped 31.5% on Monday, closed 5.9% lower at $155.38 on Tuesday. The losses deepened during Wednesday’s session, with NVDA trading at $144.33 in the morning, down another 7.1% and erasing more than half of Monday’s gains.