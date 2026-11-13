US Secretary Howard Lutnick Agrees to Senate Testimony on Nvidia and China Chip Exports

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10 over Nvidia’s China operations. The hearing follows growing congressional scrutiny of US chip export restrictions and the government’s handling of national security concerns.

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Howard Lutnick Agrees to December 10 Senate Hearing

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott requested Lutnick’s testimony alongside former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on November 12. Scott set the date for Lutnick’s hearing on Dec. 10, and Huang’s was set for Dec. 3.

Commerce Department spokesperson Kristen Eichamer said she would be pleased to cooperate with lawmakers at the hearing. Secretary Lutnick has, on his own, agreed to come out of the woodwork before the Banking Committee to answer their questions, Eichamer said.

The committee sought answers regarding Nvidia’s activities and Commerce Department’s enforcement of semiconductor export restrictions, Scott said. The department regulates and approves licenses and limitations on advanced American technology exported to other countries.

In the meantime, Lutnick’s deal comes after the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday. Huang resigned while an investigation was ongoing into alleged relationships and accusations against a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

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US Lawmakers Question Nvidia Chip Exports to China

The lawmakers are looking into whether China’s companies used to access Nvidia’s advanced processors, even with the existing US export restrictions. The investigation also involves Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company which is reportedly associated with Nvidia shipments.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked for the retention of government records on Wednesday this week. Their request included communications with Nvidia executives, export licenses and probes into alleged chip diversion.

The senators cited an estimate of Megaspeed buying more than $4.8 billion in advanced Nvidia processors since June 2024. They also asked that it be confirmed by November 17 whether records would be kept.

The inquiry comes on the heels of China’s denials of espionage charges against Huang. Beijing has dismissed the allegations as baseless, and the US authorities are still investigating whether the charges are a national security threat.

Congress Seeks Further Testimony From Nvidia Executives

Three House committee chairmen have separately requested testimony from Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter. The lawmakers requested closed-door interviews on December 1 and December 2, respectively.

They also asked Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to appear on December 3 regarding semiconductor export enforcement. The House committees warned that subpoenas could follow if the requested witnesses refused to cooperate.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has also called for answers about whether export controls were relaxed during Lutnick’s tenure. Meanwhile, Scott has warned that congressional oversight could include compulsory testimony if necessary.

Lutnick has agreed to appear voluntarily, but Huang’s participation in the December 3 Senate hearing remains unconfirmed. The Commerce Department has not publicly disclosed new findings concerning the allegations under congressional review.