The US Senate has passed the DEATH BETS Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at stopping CFTC-registered prediction markets from listing contracts tied to war, terrorism, assassination, or an individual’s death. This bipartisan bill cleared the chamber on November 19 and now moves to the House of Representatives.

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Senate Clears Bipartisan Bill by Voice Vote

According to post on X by Senator Adam Schiff, the US Senate passed the Death Bets Act, officially known as the Discouraging Exploitative Assassination, Tragedy, and Harm Betting in Event Trading Systems Act, by voice vote on November 19, 2026.

Schiff, a California Democrat, and Senator John Curtis, a Utah Republican, led the bill, which they introduced to the Senate in March 2026. The bill amends the Commodity Exchange Act to bar entities registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from listing contracts connected to war, terrorism, assassination, or someone’s death.

Lawmakers say the measure aims to curb insider trading on sensitive or classified information and to address national security concerns. For this reason, the bill will swap the CFTC’s discretionary review of such contracts for a strict statutory ban.

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Prediction Markets Face Rising Regulatory Pressure

Passing of the Death Bet Acts in the Senate adds to growing pressure on prediction markets, with the sector now facing growing scrutiny. Utah filed a civil action against Kalshi in October, becoming the 11th state to take legal action against prediction markets.

Utah wants the court to block Kalshi’s sports, politics, elections, and culture markets and to recover profits the platform earned from Utah residents. The filing followed a September ruling that denied Kalshi’s request for an injunction pending appeal.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox backed the case on X and called prediction markets gambling. “Calling it something else doesn’t change what it is,” he said in the October 20, 2026 post.

Meanwhile, the CFTC has pushed back against the states, suing Arizona, Connecticut and Illinois on arguments that it holds exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets. On November 13, it sued Arkansas after Attorney General Tim Griffin filed his own suit against Kalshi on November 4.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said the agency will defend its sole jurisdiction over these federally regulated markets. Nonetheless, Democrat senators have urged the agency to stay out of state lawsuits.

The Death Bets Act now moves to the House, which must act on it before the 119th Congress ends on January 3, 2027.