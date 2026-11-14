US Stocks Bled as Huang’s Departure From Nvidia Rattles Investors

The US stock market faced immense pressure through the end of trading on November 13 as tech-market concerns, fueled by Huang’s departure from Nvidia, continued to weigh on sentiment. Tech-heavy indexes took the biggest hit, adding to the recent streak of losses amid growing jitters over AI valuations.

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US Stocks Dumped on Friday Nov. 13 Amid Growing Tech-Sector Jitters

Friday, November 13 saw dips across the US stock market, with tech and chip stocks experiencing a bigger sell-off following a turbulent end of the week. Nasdaq Composite closed the day at 25,136.27, a 0.91% dip after dropping 29.82 points from the previous session, according to MarketWatch.

The S & P 500 index, on the other hand, dropped by 0.40% to close the Friday session at 7,561.67 after losing 30.73 points.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made a recovery from intra-day lows to close at 52,347.55, eking out a 0.10% gain following a +50.46-point addition.

US stocks dumped on Friday as Nvidia shares continued to weigh on the market for another day since the unfolding of Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs and his resignation from the chip-maker.

The Nvidia shares dropped by 2% on Friday, adding to the previous dip reported in the previous session. Nvidia’s market capitalization also dropped below $4 trillion, with investors now closely monitoring the firm’s upcoming quarterly earnings report, set for Tuesday.

Sell-offs were also seen across chipmaker stocks, with AMD (AMD) dropping 8.75% to $534.06. Broadcom (AVGO) shares plunged 6.2% to close at $341.74, as investors rotated away from AI-linked hardware and tech sectors.

Despite the dump on Friday, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes still managed to record weekly gains.

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Rene Haas Emerges as Top Contender to Replace Huang

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is now the Interim CEO of Nvidia. She was appointed to lead the firm temporarily on November 12 as the board looks for a permanent solution to replace Huang.

According to recent developments, the chipmaker reportedly approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas to become Huang’s successor, per the Financial Times. Rene now looks like the favorite candidate to replace Huang, witho odds in his favor on Polymarket rising to 27%.

Other contenders for the Nvidia CEO role include Ian Buck, Nvidia vice president, who is leading as the potential internal contender. Meanwhile, a petition to reinstate Jensen Huang surpassed more than 50,000 signatures, with Elon Musk confirming to back the petition urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate the departed CEO.

Market participants will keep a close eye on Nvidia for a proper plan for the Nvidia succession. US lawmakers will launch a probe into Huang’s case since the country considers Nvidia’s technology a major national security asset.