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US Stocks Bled as Huang’s Departure From Nvidia Rattles Investors

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US Stocks Bled as Huang’s Departure From Nvidia Rattles Investors

Highlights

  • US stocks fell as Nasdaq dropped by 0.91% while the S&P 500 dropped 0.40% on Friday.
  • Chipmaker stocks were hit the hardest as Nvidia slid 2%, AMD fell 8.75%, and Broadcom lost 6.2% as investors sold off amid Nvidia succession concerns.
  • Rene Haas is the early favorite to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO
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The US stock market faced immense pressure through the end of trading on November 13 as tech-market concerns, fueled by Huang’s departure from Nvidia, continued to weigh on sentiment. Tech-heavy indexes took the biggest hit, adding to the recent streak of losses amid growing jitters over AI valuations.

US Stocks Dumped on Friday Nov. 13 Amid Growing Tech-Sector Jitters

Friday, November 13 saw dips across the US stock market, with tech and chip stocks experiencing a bigger sell-off following a turbulent end of the week. Nasdaq Composite closed the day at 25,136.27, a 0.91% dip after dropping 29.82 points from the previous session, according to MarketWatch.

The S & P 500 index, on the other hand, dropped by 0.40% to close the Friday session at 7,561.67 after losing 30.73 points.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made a recovery from intra-day lows to close at 52,347.55, eking out a 0.10% gain following a +50.46-point addition.

Major US Stock Indexes| Source: MarketWatch
Source: MarketWatch

US stocks dumped on Friday as Nvidia shares continued to weigh on the market for another day since the unfolding of Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs and his resignation from the chip-maker.

The Nvidia shares dropped by 2% on Friday, adding to the previous dip reported in the previous session. Nvidia’s market capitalization also dropped below $4 trillion, with investors now closely monitoring the firm’s upcoming quarterly earnings report, set for Tuesday.  

Sell-offs were also seen across chipmaker stocks, with AMD (AMD) dropping 8.75% to $534.06. Broadcom (AVGO) shares plunged 6.2% to close at $341.74, as investors rotated away from AI-linked hardware and tech sectors.

Despite the dump on Friday, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes still managed to record weekly gains.

Rene Haas Emerges as Top Contender to Replace Huang

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is now the Interim CEO of Nvidia. She was appointed to lead the firm temporarily on November 12 as the board looks for a permanent solution to replace Huang.

According to recent developments, the chipmaker reportedly approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas to become Huang’s successor, per the Financial Times. Rene now looks like the favorite candidate to replace Huang, witho odds in his favor on Polymarket rising to 27%.

Other contenders for the Nvidia CEO role include Ian Buck, Nvidia vice president, who is leading as the potential internal contender. Meanwhile, a petition to reinstate Jensen Huang surpassed more than 50,000 signatures, with Elon Musk confirming to back the petition urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate the departed CEO.

Market participants will keep a close eye on Nvidia for a proper plan for the Nvidia succession. US lawmakers will launch a probe into Huang’s case since the country considers Nvidia’s technology a major national security asset.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.