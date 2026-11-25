The US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill has advanced to the House floor, which would prevent the government from selling Bitcoin held in the reserve for at least 20 years.

The House Financial Services Committee formally reported the American Reserve Modernization Act of 2026 (H.R. 8957) on November 24, placing it on the Union Calendar. The initiative comes on the heels of the committee’s vote of 28–21 on September 16 on a modified version of the bill.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Nick Begich (R-AK) and Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in May. It seeks to put into federal law the Bitcoin reserve that President Donald Trump established through an executive order in March 2025.

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US Bitcoin Reserve Bill Restricts BTC Sales for 20 Years

Under the amended legislation, the 20-year holding period would begin when the bill becomes law. During that time, Treasury would not be able to sell, exchange, or use the Bitcoin in the reserve as collateral.

Congress, however, would be made recommendations on the conditions that could enable an earlier sale within one year after enactment, such as national security and financial stability concerns.

The law also prompts the government to regulate Bitcoin-like cryptocurrencies. Treasury would be granted 180 days to create the reserve and an additional Digital Asset Stockpile, while federal agencies would be given 60 days to report on their crypto holdings.

The government’s handling of its cryptocurrency has already been called into question. Wallets linked to the U.S. government in October sent 833.6 BTC to Coinbase Prime, but this transaction has not confirmed that the government was selling the Bitcoin.

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Treasury to Explore Additional Bitcoin Acquisitions

Unlike Senator Cynthia Lummis’ BITCOIN Act of 2025, which called for a purchase of one million BTC over a five-year period, Begich’s bill did not specify a purchase goal.

Instead, Treasury and the U.S. Department of Commerce would assess whether the government can buy more Bitcoin without borrowing more money or costing taxpayers anything. Some of the possibilities include swapping other government-issued cryptocurrencies to get BTC.

The amendment proposed by Rep. Bryan Steil also made some changes to the federal crypto holdings rules.

Treasury would release annual reports on proof of reserves, verified by an independent auditor. The revised bill also shortens the one-year minimum holding period for assets acquired via forks and airdrops to one year.

States could elect to place Bitcoin in segregated Treasury accounts but not lose their ownership rights. The bill does not provide any new authority to the federal government for its cryptocurrency takings, and it reaffirms the right to self-custody.

H.R. 8957 is now listed as Calendar No. 789 on the House Union Calendar. The bill has yet to be assigned to a confirmed floor vote date in the House and still needs to be approved in both Houses of Congress.