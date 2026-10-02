BREAKING: VanEck Makes Major Change to BNB ETF, Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

Investment management firm VanEck has finally introduced staking to its BNB ETF (VBNB), months after launching the first and only spot exchange-traded fund tracking Binance Coin price. The change could bring inflows into the ETF amid potential institutional interest.

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VanEck Adds Staking to BNB ETF

According to the latest filing with the US SEC, VanEck has added staking as a secondary objective to its spot BNB ETF, revising the investment objectives. This follows VanEck Digital Assets’ announcement of a second custody agreement with BitGo Bank & Trust, naming Figment as the validator.

Under the staking program, the sponsor intends to stake all of the trust’s BNB except a reserve kept for redemptions. On BNB Smart Chain, exiting a committed position currently takes a seven-day unbonding period, during which the tokens earn nothing and cannot be moved.

Notably, VanEck BNB ETF (VBNB) launched in May 2026 on Nasdaq as the first U.S. spot BNB fund, holds BNB with Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo and charges a 0.39% sponsor fee. Shares are created and redeemed in cash or in kind in baskets of 10,000.

However, the staking feature was removed from the proposal before launch after regulatory questions over whether staking rewards could affect the trust’s status. The Figment appointment supplies the validator and fee terms needed to run that activity through BitGo, the trust’s second custodian.

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Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

According to SoSoValue data, VanEck BNB ETF has total net assets of $1.20 million. Also, the total assets under management is near $2.70 million. Staking could trigger inflows into the ETF and upside momentum in Binance Coin. However, it will depend on the performance of the ETF in the future.

Binance Coin price is trading near $775, up nearly 15% in a month and more than 42% since the launch of the VanEck BNB ETF. The launch failed to produce a sustained rally amid broader risk-off conditions, but the latest crypto market recovery holds promise.

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total BNB futures open interest jumped more than 0.52% in the past hour and almost 0.35% over the last 4 hours. The 24-hour BNB futures open interest is up more than 1.20%. Notably, it increased by almost 0.50% on Binance, 6.60% on OKX, and 2.30% on Bybit.

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