Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: VanEck Makes Major Change to BNB ETF, Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

BREAKING: VanEck Makes Major Change to BNB ETF, Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
VanEck Makes Major Change to BNB ETF, Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

Highlights

  • VanEck has added staking as a secondary objective to its spot BNB ETF.
  • VanEck Digital Assets announce a second custody agreement with BitGo, naming Figment as validator.
  • Binance Coin price is trading around $775, up more than 15% in a month.
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Investment management firm VanEck has finally introduced staking to its BNB ETF (VBNB), months after launching the first and only spot exchange-traded fund tracking Binance Coin price. The change could bring inflows into the ETF amid potential institutional interest.

VanEck Adds Staking to BNB ETF

According to the latest filing with the US SEC, VanEck has added staking as a secondary objective to its spot BNB ETF, revising the investment objectives. This follows VanEck Digital Assets’ announcement of a second custody agreement with BitGo Bank & Trust, naming Figment as the validator.

Under the staking program, the sponsor intends to stake all of the trust’s BNB except a reserve kept for redemptions. On BNB Smart Chain, exiting a committed position currently takes a seven-day unbonding period, during which the tokens earn nothing and cannot be moved.

Notably, VanEck BNB ETF (VBNB) launched in May 2026 on Nasdaq as the first U.S. spot BNB fund, holds BNB with Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo and charges a 0.39% sponsor fee. Shares are created and redeemed in cash or in kind in baskets of 10,000.

However, the staking feature was removed from the proposal before launch after regulatory questions over whether staking rewards could affect the trust’s status. The Figment appointment supplies the validator and fee terms needed to run that activity through BitGo, the trust’s second custodian.

Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

According to SoSoValue data, VanEck BNB ETF has total net assets of $1.20 million. Also, the total assets under management is near $2.70 million. Staking could trigger inflows into the ETF and upside momentum in Binance Coin. However, it will depend on the performance of the ETF in the future.

Binance Coin price is trading near $775, up nearly 15% in a month and more than 42% since the launch of the VanEck BNB ETF. The launch failed to produce a sustained rally amid broader risk-off conditions, but the latest crypto market recovery holds promise.

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total BNB futures open interest jumped more than 0.52% in the past hour and almost 0.35% over the last 4 hours. The 24-hour BNB futures open interest is up more than 1.20%. Notably, it increased by almost 0.50% on Binance, 6.60% on OKX, and 2.30% on Bybit.

To navigate the complex security and regulatory requirements of public funds, issuers depend on secure, highly audited environments offered by the top institutional crypto custody solutions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.