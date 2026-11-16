Home / Crypto News / Vitalik Buterin Backs Ethereum EIP-8037 to Boost Scalability Ahead of Glamsterdam Upgrade

Vitalik Buterin Backs Ethereum EIP-8037 to Boost Scalability Ahead of Glamsterdam Upgrade

James Munene
By James Munene
James Munene

James Munene

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Ethereum

Highlights

  • Vitalik Buterin supports EIP-8037, which increases gas charges for creating Ethereum accounts and storage slots.
  • Ethereum developers identified eight contract assumptions potentially affected by proposed gas changes ahead of Glamsterdam.
  • Buterin recommends Merkle trees for token airdrops as developers review fixed gas allowances and compatibility.
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Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has backed EIP-8037, a proposal to increase gas costs for blockchain storage as developers prepare for the Glamsterdam upgrade while addressing concerns over existing smart contracts.

Ethereum EIP-8037 Proposes Higher Gas Fees for Storage

In his Nov. 16 statement, Buterin advocated for the splitting of the permanent storage fees from the regular transaction execution fees. He described the strategy as “the best method to scale and make it safe simultaneously.

The EIP-8037 proposal would introduce higher gas charges for creating accounts, opening storage slots, and deploying smart contracts. Under the changes, creating an Ethereum account would cost 197,900 gas, compared with the current 36,600 gas.

Similarly, opening a new storage slot would require 110,020 gas, up from the existing 22,100 gas charge. A 24 KiB smart contract deployed would have a gas cost of around 37.8 million gas, while 4.95 million is currently the cost of such a contract.

Meanwhile, Buterin estimated that Ethereum records about 110 GiB of permanent blockchain data each year. If storage rates stay the same, a storage growth of 10 times the gas limit would bring the amount of storage to 1,100 GiB per year.

Vitalik Buterin Suggests Cheaper Ways to Handle Token Airdrops

As developers questioned the proposed costs, Buterin outlined ways token distributors could reduce unnecessary blockchain storage operations.

For large airdrops, he suggested a Merkle tree which would let the recipients claim their share of tokens by showing the claimed token’s eligibility. Projects might publish one cryptographic root, and people may submit proof(s) and pay the transaction costs.

Further down the road, Buterin proposed employing UTXOs and privacy-preserving keyed nonces for some token balance records.

“The expectation is that both will be significantly cheaper than storage slots,” he wrote when discussing alternatives.

In a separate analysis, Vitalik Buterin examined Bitcoin mining and AI computing costs. His breakdown estimated Bitcoin mining costs at $93,700, with equipment, cooling, and power infrastructure accounting for $37,600, or roughly 40%.

However, compatibility remains a concern for applications that depend on fixed gas allowances during contract execution. Buterin pointed to an OP Stack bridge operation using a 40,000-gas limit that could fail under higher charges.

Ethereum Glamsterdam Upgrade Faces Delays Over Smart Contract Risks

Ethereum developers have delayed a long-anticipated activation of Glamsterdam on the Hoodi testnet, as they review compatibility issues with smart contracts.

The Ethereum Foundation compiled a list of eight assumptions of contracts that may change with the proposed gas rules. As of November 9, developers received four reports of deployed contracts that could face execution issues.

There are some developers who recommend maintaining the gas rules for older contracts as is, and some who want to put the gas calculation into a different part of the transaction fee. Buterin cautioned, though, that even small increases could disrupt applications that depend on the fixed gas limit.

In a separate development, Vitalik Buterin recently developed a privacy-focused AI agent designed to limit identity exposure and prevent sensitive data leaks. Developers will be discussing audit results and potential changes to the spec on November 19 with no replacement date for Hoodi announced.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
James Munene
About Author
James Munene