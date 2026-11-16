Vitalik Buterin Backs Ethereum EIP-8037 to Boost Scalability Ahead of Glamsterdam Upgrade

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has backed EIP-8037, a proposal to increase gas costs for blockchain storage as developers prepare for the Glamsterdam upgrade while addressing concerns over existing smart contracts.

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Ethereum EIP-8037 Proposes Higher Gas Fees for Storage

In his Nov. 16 statement, Buterin advocated for the splitting of the permanent storage fees from the regular transaction execution fees. He described the strategy as “the best method to scale and make it safe simultaneously.

The EIP-8037 proposal would introduce higher gas charges for creating accounts, opening storage slots, and deploying smart contracts. Under the changes, creating an Ethereum account would cost 197,900 gas, compared with the current 36,600 gas.

Similarly, opening a new storage slot would require 110,020 gas, up from the existing 22,100 gas charge. A 24 KiB smart contract deployed would have a gas cost of around 37.8 million gas, while 4.95 million is currently the cost of such a contract.

Meanwhile, Buterin estimated that Ethereum records about 110 GiB of permanent blockchain data each year. If storage rates stay the same, a storage growth of 10 times the gas limit would bring the amount of storage to 1,100 GiB per year.

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Vitalik Buterin Suggests Cheaper Ways to Handle Token Airdrops

As developers questioned the proposed costs, Buterin outlined ways token distributors could reduce unnecessary blockchain storage operations.

For large airdrops, he suggested a Merkle tree which would let the recipients claim their share of tokens by showing the claimed token’s eligibility. Projects might publish one cryptographic root, and people may submit proof(s) and pay the transaction costs.

Further down the road, Buterin proposed employing UTXOs and privacy-preserving keyed nonces for some token balance records.

“The expectation is that both will be significantly cheaper than storage slots,” he wrote when discussing alternatives.

In a separate analysis, Vitalik Buterin examined Bitcoin mining and AI computing costs. His breakdown estimated Bitcoin mining costs at $93,700, with equipment, cooling, and power infrastructure accounting for $37,600, or roughly 40%.

However, compatibility remains a concern for applications that depend on fixed gas allowances during contract execution. Buterin pointed to an OP Stack bridge operation using a 40,000-gas limit that could fail under higher charges.

Ethereum Glamsterdam Upgrade Faces Delays Over Smart Contract Risks

Ethereum developers have delayed a long-anticipated activation of Glamsterdam on the Hoodi testnet, as they review compatibility issues with smart contracts.

The Ethereum Foundation compiled a list of eight assumptions of contracts that may change with the proposed gas rules. As of November 9, developers received four reports of deployed contracts that could face execution issues.

There are some developers who recommend maintaining the gas rules for older contracts as is, and some who want to put the gas calculation into a different part of the transaction fee. Buterin cautioned, though, that even small increases could disrupt applications that depend on the fixed gas limit.

In a separate development, Vitalik Buterin recently developed a privacy-focused AI agent designed to limit identity exposure and prevent sensitive data leaks. Developers will be discussing audit results and potential changes to the spec on November 19 with no replacement date for Hoodi announced.