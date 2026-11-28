Vitalik Buterin has asked Ethereum developers not to rush the Glamsterdam upgrade. His comments follow complaints from application developers whose smart contracts could stop working under the proposed gas rules.

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Vitalik Buterin Calls for Support for Affected Ethereum Projects

The Ethereum co-founder said on Saturday that developers had raised reasonable objections to EIP-8037, a proposal that would change the amount of gas charged for certain operations on Ethereum.

Buterin does not want application developers to start building centralized upgrade mechanisms into their contracts out of fear that future Ethereum upgrades could render them unusable.

He maintained his support for EIP-8037, which he had previously defended as necessary for Ethereum’s scalability. However, he said core developers should help projects affected by changes to network rules that application builders had relied on when writing their contracts.

“Given its breaking nature, Glamsterdam should not be rushed,” Buterin wrote.

Among those who have raised concerns is Juicebox developer Jango. During a discussion on Friday, Jango questioned what protocol changes of this nature mean for developers who spend considerable time and money building and auditing contracts that are supposed to remain unchanged after deployment.

Devansh Mehta also questioned whether developers would have to deploy new contracts and conduct fresh security audits with each subsequent upgrade.

Responding to Mehta, Vitalik Buterin said most of the upcoming changes would have limited effects. He identified changes to Ethereum’s block structure and cryptographic trees as potentially the most disruptive, although few applications depend directly on these aspects of the network.

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Ethereum Developers Set December 15 for Glamsterdam Testing

The dispute over gas pricing has already cost Ethereum developers several weeks of testing.

Glamsterdam was due to go live on the Hoodi testnet on October 26. Developers postponed the upgrade after security researchers discovered that changes to gas costs could interfere with the operation of some deployed contracts.

Under EIP-8037, operations such as creating accounts and deploying smart contracts would become more expensive in gas terms. Developers want to limit the amount of new data Ethereum nodes must store as the network’s block gas limit increases.

On November 6, the Ethereum Foundation asked application developers to review their contracts for potential compatibility issues. It also enlisted security firms ChainSecurity and Dedaub to examine affected applications.

Despite the objections, Ethereum’s core developers agreed on Thursday to proceed with Glamsterdam without revising the gas repricing proposals.

Vitalik Buterin has since called for the Ethereum Foundation, Ethlabs, and other teams working with affected application developers to expand their efforts.

The Hoodi testnet upgrade is now scheduled for December 15, 2026, at 19:12 UTC however, developers have yet to agree on a date for Glamsterdam’s mainnet activation.