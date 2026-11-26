Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has warned that hardware security cannot be independently verified when the designs of a physical chip remain classified. He maintained that publishing source code is not enough to prove that manufactured silicon follows the approved design.

In the “A Shallow Dive into Open-source Chip Design” article dated November 26, Buterin traced how hardware moves from high-level descriptions to structures built inside semiconductor factories. Also, he stated that meaningful verification needs access to physical frameworks and ways to compare manufactured chips with their proposed designs.

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Vitalik Says Open-source Chip Design Must Go Beyond Code

The Ethereum co-founder drew a comparison between hardware development and software compilation. In his comparison, he noted that high-level hardware languages are converted into instructions tailored to the manufacturing process.

He further compared physical silicon with mathematical circuits used in cryptography. Mathematical models treat logic as abstract relationships, whereas real chips depend on electron voltage, timing, and transistor behavior. Outputs do not change immediately, and memory and clocks rely on physical impacts.

Similarly, advanced foundries regularly keep PDKs, design tools, and production details proprietary. The Ethereum co-founder said that publishing Verilog, a language for describing digital circuits, is not enough to inspect an existing chip. It can enable developers to recreate equivalent functionality. However, it does not offer the physical geometry required to contrast a manufactured chip with its design.

Therefore, openness must cover GDS files, which describes the physical framework of chop components across material layers. These files could provide auditors a reference for identifying unauthorized alterations.

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Hardware Wallet Attacks Raise the Stakes

Vitalik attributed the problem to cryptocurrency security, making reference to attacks involving unauthorized components embedded in hardware wallets before sale. Such additions could transmit users’ recovery phrases after activation.

Future supply-chain attacks could replace a genuine chip with a similar version consisting of hidden functions. Ordinary inspection may not expose such changes. Buterin also drew attention to IRIS, an infrared inspection technique designed by hardware researcher Andrew “Bunnie” Huang, as one way to observe silicon layouts. Detecting subtler changes may call for advanced imaging.

In some scenarios, it may require disassembling a chip. However, he expects specialist auditors, journalists, and civil groups to carry out much of this task.

Open Hardware Faces Manufacturing Limits

Buterin listed some companies that support open chip development. Some of them include GlobalFoundries’ GF180, SkyWater’s SKY130, and Germany’s IHP 130-nanometer. He further discussed ICsprout’s 55-nanometer process, whose layout remains partial and focused on research and prototyping.

Vitalik also named roughly 25 nanometers as a feasible long-term goal for open manufacturing. Such chips may not match advanced processors used for demanding AI workloads but could serve many other applications.

SkyWater documentation wants to say that its open SKY130 PDK remains an experimental preview, not intended for production use currently. Buterin hopes that the market could focus on performance-focused chips and security-focused hardware. The latter may be efficient but gives higher transparency for wallets, linked devices, and general computing.