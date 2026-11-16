Why Bitcoin Slid to $62K Amidst Treasury Selling, ETF Outflows and High OI

Bitcoin slumped from $80,000 to a four-month low of $62,000, as treasury selling, increasing ETF outflows, and open interest mount pressure on the crypto market. According to on-chain analyst Ember on X, the downturn is linked to a fragile trading environment where institutional selling meets low market volume. The situation became more severe as leveraged positions faced liquidation, adding to increased selling pressure, thereby propelling the BTC price drop.

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Corporate Treasury Selling Contributes to Bitcoin’s Downward Pressure

Corporate Bitcoin holdings have become a crucial channel of market demand over the past year. Coingecko reports that 76 companies disclosed plans to establish cryptocurrency treasury businesses in 2025. Fortunately, their purchases helped trigger Bitcoin’s rally to an all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.

Sadly, the strategy has become more difficult as Bitcoin prices have dipped, with several companies using their BTC reserves as collateral for securing financing. With prices dropping, some faced increasing pressure to sell holdings to repay debt, fund share buybacks, or manage liquidation risks. Ember also pointed to MARA as a fitting example. According to the onchain analyst, MARA sold approximately $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin (over 13,000 BTC) to repay its debt.

昨天有朋友私信问我这段时间是为什么下跌？好像也没看到什么特别大的利空消息。 这个其实咋说呢，应该算早有预兆？先给出个人结论：财库存/机构在交易量萎靡的市场环境下抛售，引发了不断堆高的合约未平仓量 (OI) 下崩，又因为交易量的萎靡进一步放大了合约平仓带来的影响。最终就是 BTC 10 天时间从 $80K 到 $62K。 ◎财库抛售

CoinGecko 统计，去年有 76 家公司宣布了做财库公司，财库公司纷纷储备 BTC 等资产，推动 BTC 在去年 10 月创下了 $126K 历史高点。

这些高位接盘的公司不少有把储备的 BTC 进行抵押，随着今年 BTC 价格持续下跌，这些公司需要在清算线之上卖出 BTC 等来偿还债务或回购股票。

例如 MARA，他们在 10 月份就抛售了 13,597 枚 BTC ($11 亿) 偿还债务，他们明确会继续卖币，所以 11 月的暴跌里是肯定有他们贡献的一份砸盘力量的。

仅仅 MARA 一家，今年就卖了 40,581 枚 BTC ($30.2 亿)。加上其它家，可以说财库公司是今年最大的市场砸盘力量。 ◎ETF 流出

ETF 资金在今年整体处于净流出，这大家都知道。但 11 月份的流出金额格外的大。就过去的两周，仅 BTC 现货 ETF 就流出了 $30 亿。

平均到每个工作日要卖 $3 亿 BTC，就现在的市场交易量/深度，这是很大的量，消化 $3 亿抛盘 BTC 得跌 1-2 个点。

心细的朋友应该也发现了，近期每天都是从美国佬上班开始跌，然后跌到他们下班。市场的交易量也基本上是集中在那个时间段。 ◎OI 高企

我记得我月初的时候发过一个数据：交易活跃度在下降，但场内的持仓规模 (OI) 却不减反增。

这种情况下的市场其实是极其脆弱的，就像不断堆高的多米诺骨牌，轻轻一推就会倒下。市场活跃度越差，造成的影响就越大。

所以财库公司/机构在近期加大了现货抛售力度，就影响了这摇摇欲坠的市场平衡，结果就是：倾泻而下。

而下跌加速，从 11/12 一个巨鲸在 Hyperliquid 上价值 $5 亿多仓被爆开始。 结论

所以这东西咋说呢，其实真没有那么多谁收割谁的阴谋论。就是市场不好的时候又碰到了机构的加码抛售，放大了对市场价格的影响。多种因素叠加造成了现在的市场结果。

市场本身就是动态变化的，至少以 BTC 来说，市场参与角色是足够多的，没有说哪个单一的市场角色能够一力主导价格走势，让咋走就咋走。

所以像什么币安制造下跌、特朗普抛售、Anthropic IPO 抽水等的说法，多少是把这个市场想的过于简单、也过于小了。 — 余烬 (@EmberCN) November 16, 2026

Furthermore, a report from Ember shows MARA sold about 40,581 BTC worth $3.02 billion this year, making it more difficult for buyers to absorb the available BTC. These transactions have mounted additional pressure on crypto prices, particularly during periods of limited market liquidity.

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Bitcoin ETF Outflows Put More Pressure on Buyers

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have also added to the drop in Bitcoin price through continuous withdrawals. Although ETF flows have remained negative overall this year, November reports heavy selling activity. Ember noted that Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $3 billion in outflows over the past weeks. Such a record signals an average of approximately $300 million in Bitcoin-linked selling pressure for every business day across the 10-day period.

Meanwhile, a large amount like that can have a significant impact on trading volume and available market liquidity when they are at their weakest. The analyst also spotted a recurring pattern in BTC’s price movements. He noted that selling pressure seemed to spike during US working hours, when trading activity was more concentrated.

This signals institutional activity and US market participation may have played an important role in the recent downtrend. With ETF outflows continuing alongside corporate Treasury sales, the market faced fewer buyers capable of absorbing the additional supply.

Rising Open Interest Made the Bitcoin Market More Fragile

Another contributing factor to Bitcoin’s dip is the increase in Open Interest (OI) despite a decline in trading activity. Open interest measures the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts that remain open.

Rising OI can indicate increased market participation, but it can also point to growing leverage when trading vol⁠um‌e and liq‍uidity are declining. Ember comp‍ared the situ⁠ation to⁠ a⁠ stack of d⁠ominoes⁠, where relatively sm‍all selling activity could trigge⁠r a much larger market r‌eaction.

The situation worsened on November 12 after a whale worth over $500 million on Hyperliquid was liquidated. The liquidation contributed to another selling pressure, further adding to the increasing decline in Bitcoin. W‌ith trading volume a‍lready weak, the closure of large positions had a great⁠er impac⁠t on prices.

Bitcoin’s drop from $80,000 to $62,000 was driven by multiple factors; corporate holders increased the available supply, while ETF withdrawals contributed to further selling pressure. High derivatives exposure further made the market more vulnerable to liquidations. For now, the combination of institutional selling and leveraged positions closure remains an important factor behind Bitcoin’s recent decline.