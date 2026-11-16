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Why Bitcoin Slid to $62K Amidst Treasury Selling, ETF Outflows and High OI

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Why Bitcoin Slid to $62K Amidst Treasury Selling, ETF Outflows and High OI

Highlights

  • Bitcoin dropped from around $80,000 to a four-month low of $62,000 in ten days.
  • MARA sold 40,581 BTC during 2026, with proceeds used for debt repayment and other corporate needs.
  • US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $3 billion in outflows over two weeks.
  • Elevated open interest left the market vulnerable to liquidations as trading activity weakened.
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Bitcoin slumped from $80,000 to a four-month low of $62,000, as treasury selling, increasing ETF outflows, and open interest mount pressure on the crypto market. According to on-chain analyst Ember on X, the downturn is linked to a fragile trading environment where institutional selling meets low market volume. The situation became more severe as leveraged positions faced liquidation, adding to increased selling pressure, thereby propelling the BTC price drop.

Corporate Treasury Selling Contributes to Bitcoin’s Downward Pressure

Corporate Bitcoin holdings have become a crucial channel of market demand over the past year. Coingecko reports that 76 companies disclosed plans to establish cryptocurrency treasury businesses in 2025. Fortunately, their purchases helped trigger Bitcoin’s rally to an all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.

Sadly, the strategy has become more difficult as Bitcoin prices have dipped, with several companies using their BTC reserves as collateral for securing financing. With prices dropping, some faced increasing pressure to sell holdings to repay debt, fund share buybacks, or manage liquidation risks. Ember also pointed to MARA as a fitting example. According to the onchain analyst, MARA sold approximately $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin (over 13,000 BTC) to repay its debt. 

Furthermore, a report from Ember shows MARA sold about 40,581 BTC worth $3.02 billion this year, making it more difficult for buyers to absorb the available BTC. These transactions have mounted additional pressure on crypto prices, particularly during periods of limited market liquidity.

Bitcoin ETF Outflows Put More Pressure on Buyers

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have also added to the drop in Bitcoin price through continuous withdrawals. Although ETF flows have remained negative overall this year, November reports heavy selling activity. Ember noted that Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $3 billion in outflows over the past weeks. Such a record signals an average of approximately $300 million in Bitcoin-linked selling pressure for every business day across the 10-day period.

Meanwhile, a large amount like that can have a significant impact on trading volume and available market liquidity when they are at their weakest. The analyst also spotted a recurring pattern in BTC’s price movements. He noted that selling pressure seemed to spike during US working hours, when trading activity was more concentrated.

This signals institutional activity and US market participation may have played an important role in the recent downtrend. With ETF outflows continuing alongside corporate Treasury sales, the market faced fewer buyers capable of absorbing the additional supply.

Rising Open Interest Made the Bitcoin Market More Fragile

Another contributing factor to Bitcoin’s dip is the increase in Open Interest (OI) despite a decline in trading activity. Open interest measures the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts that remain open.

Rising OI can indicate increased market participation, but it can also point to growing leverage when trading vol⁠um‌e and liq‍uidity are declining. Ember comp‍ared the situ⁠ation to⁠ a⁠ stack of d⁠ominoes⁠, where relatively sm‍all selling activity could trigge⁠r a much larger market r‌eaction.

The situation worsened on November 12 after a whale worth over $500 million on Hyperliquid was liquidated. The liquidation contributed to another selling pressure, further adding to the increasing decline in Bitcoin. W‌ith trading volume a‍lready weak, the closure of large positions had a great⁠er impac⁠t on prices.

Bitcoin’s drop from $80,000 to $62,000 was driven by multiple factors; corporate holders increased the available supply, while ETF withdrawals contributed to further selling pressure. High derivatives exposure further made the market more vulnerable to liquidations. For now, the combination of institutional selling and leveraged positions closure remains an important factor behind Bitcoin’s recent decline.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.